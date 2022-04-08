Man accused of rape in Ontario County

Authorities are still looking for a group of suspects wanted in connection with a follow-home-robbery that occurred in Los Angeles in October, which saw over $600,000 in property stolen. One of the four suspects wanted was arrested on Friday however, after authorities were able to discern that 25-year-old Cheyenne Hale was involved in the incident. During arrest, officers located a handgun on his person. They later discovered several more firearms, a large amount of drugs and over $20,000 in cash during a search of his residence. Hale was arrested by the recently formed Follow-Home Task Force. The initial incident unfolded on Oct. 29,...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO