ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock

By Adrian Horton
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I43iR_0f3hk7fH00

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences board of governors has banned Will Smith from all its events, including the Oscars, for 10 years after the best actor winner slapped the presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards ceremony.

Smith has publicly apologized and resigned from the academy. The Academy’s decision on Friday comes after its president, David Rubin, expedited a board meeting scheduled for 18 April in light of Smith’s voluntary resignation. In his letter to board members, Rubin said that Ampas rules stipulated a 15-day notice to consider suspending a membership, but after Smith’s resignation that no longer applied.

The Academy in a statement called Smith’s actions “unacceptable and harmful”.

“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year,” the letter continued. “However, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr Smith exhibit on stage.”

The Academy also apologized for its handling of the situation during its live broadcast, adding: “During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short – unprepared for the unprecedented.”

Smith slapped Rock after the comedian joked about the appearance of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Shortly after the incident, Smith won the best actor award for his role as Richard Williams, father to Venus and Serena, in King Richard. Ampas later said Smith had been asked to leave the ceremony following the incident and refused, though later reports suggested that this was not a formal request and that the show’s producer, Will Packer, wanted him to stay. It was later reported that Rubin and the Ampas CEO, Dawn Hudson, had held a secret meeting with Smith two days after the Oscars ceremony.

The decision to ban Smith for a decade stemmed from “tons of debate” on what the consequences for the assault should be, a board member told CNN. Smith lost his Academy vote with his resignation. Had he been expelled by the board, Smith would have joined a small, ignominious group of men removed from the Academy – Harvey Weinstein, Roman Polanski, Bill Cosby – as well as the actor Carmine Caridi, who was expelled for sharing awards screeners.

In his resignation, Smith said he would “accept any further consequences the board deems appropriate”.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy,” he added in the statement. “I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work.”

In its letter announcing the ban, the board expressed “deep gratitude” to Rock for “maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances” and also thanked “our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast”.

“This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy,” the letter concluded. “We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”

Comments / 58

Lori Fregin
2d ago

I think it’s a bit extreme. Why not 5 years? It was a slap! You see people get lesser sentences for bigger crimes. It’s not going to hurt his popularity much anyhow. I’ll still go to his movies! We all make mistakes in life. Are you perfect? Everyone deserves a second chance and to learn from their mistakes.

Reply(16)
14
Just my opinion!
2d ago

I and many others agree Will Smith is a very talented, accomplished actor, no doubt. His actions the night of the Oscar's should not be overlooked and does deserve this punishment, In world that is trying to conquer hate he did not demonstrate!!! Definitely a fair punishment!!! We look to Hollywood actors to be positive influencers not negative. They are no different to be held accountable for their personal actions. , Will Smith did this to himself! OK, maybe his wife helped some!

Reply
2
Kais
3d ago

Not enough. I wish Chris Rock would press charges. It was uncalled for for what Will Smith did to Chris Rock.

Reply(1)
7
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Will Smith
Person
Will Packer
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Roman Polanski
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards
Fox News

Will Smith won’t be ‘permanently canceled’ by Hollywood but his brand is ‘forever tarnished,’ experts say

Will Smith and Chris Rock – along with the rest of the world – are still reeling in the aftermath of Smith’s viral smacking of Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Such was a moment that left millions of viewers stunned, embarrassed, confused – and heartbroken, especially considering to many, both men are beloved throughout the world for their careers and personalities as well as for what each has contributed to the art of showbiz.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS LA

Jada Pinkett Smith makes first statement after Oscar slap

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has made her first public statement since her husband Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars Sunday night. "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," she posted to Instagram Tuesday morning.   It comes after Will Smith issued an apology to Rock Monday, stating that his behavior was "out of line" and "not indicative of the man I want to be."Rock himself has not made any public statements since the incident.The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences formally condemned Smith's actions Monday and announced a review to determine if...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Blue Ivy Stole the Show During Beyoncé's Oscars Performance

Beyoncé opened the 2022 Oscars in grand fashion, starting the night off with a rousing performance of her Oscar-nominated song "Be Alive" from the movie "King Richard." Clad in what can only be described as tennis ball-green, Beyoncé belted out the song from the movie about Serena and Venus Williams and their father, Richard Williams.
TENNIS
The Guardian

Taylor Hawkins obituary

Drummers have had to learn to live with satirical jokes about their musicianship or aspects of their personalities, but Taylor Hawkins proved that the drummer could be a star in his own right, and also that being a drummer could co-exist happily with being a singer, songwriter and bandleader. Hawkins,...
OBITUARIES
The Spun

Look: Adam Sandler Breaks Silence On Chris Rock Drama

It took almost two days for Adam Sandler to finally break his silence on the Chris Rock drama. Sandler and Rock are close friends. They’ve starred in several movies together, most notably Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. Rock, of course, has been in the spotlight this week after...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

235K+
Followers
63K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy