ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Academy Decides to Ban Will Smith from Oscars for 10 Years

By Jake
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to reports, Will Smith has received a significant punishment from the Academy. A ten-year ban has been handed down and comes...

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
411mania.com

Motion Picture Academy Starting Formal Review of Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscar Slap

Following last night’s Oscar ceremony where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for making a bald joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, the Academy Of Motion Pictures has launched a formal review of the incident. As previously reported, Smith walked on stage and slapped Rock after he joked that Pinkett-Smith was going to be in “G.I. Jame 2,” a reference to the actress being bald. Pinkett-Smith suffers from alopecia and has talked about how she emotionally struggles with the condition, and did not seem happy at the joke after Rock made it. Smith returned to his seat and yelled at Rock to “leave my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth!”
MOVIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Motion Pictures#Variety
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

'RHOBH' Star Sheree Zampino Was Once Married to a Retired NFL Player

It’s official! Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be gaining two new faces. Reports share that Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino, the famous ex-wife of Oscar-winning actor Will Smith, will be joining Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Kathy Hilton for another drama-filled season.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Kris Jenner Hints Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony Was Filmed: ‘Make It Worth the Wait’

Always keeping up! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have surprised people with their Las Vegas wedding — but Kris Jenner teased that cameras may have been rolling during the special moment. "We make it worth the wait," Jenner, 66, hinted during an interview with E! News on Thursday, April 7, noting that she "did […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Oscars 2022: Academy Ridiculed for Bizarre Presenters Slate

The lead-up to the 94th Academy Awards was filled with plenty of head-scratching moments, from the decision to not air eight categories live to Rachel Zigler needing an online push just to get invited as a presenter. One of the more bizarre moments came last week when the Academy announced a slate of Oscars presenters who are not from the film industry. The announcement was widely ridiculed online and will lead to more confusing comments during the broadcast.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Jada Pinkett Smith Makes First Public Appearance Since Will Smith Slap

Jada Pinkett Smith flew solo Saturday night ... her first public appearance since her husband whacked Chris Rock at the Oscars. Jade showed up to support her pals, "Grey's Anatomy" creator and EP Shonda Rhimes and Debbie Allen for a gala celebrating the opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in L.A.
CELEBRITIES
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy