New Jersey on Sunday reported another 4 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 377 positive tests as hospitalizations continue to decline throughout the state. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed cases was 854 cases on Sunday, down 2.8% from a week ago and 25% from a month ago as the recent massive wave driven by the omicron variant has largely receded. Prior to last week, the state’s daily average had not been below 1,000 since early August.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 29 DAYS AGO