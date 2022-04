SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A proposal in Springfield could help make the health care workforce in Illinois more diverse. The legislation references a 2021 study conducted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information at the National Institutes of Health. Experts at the Center looked into minority representation across 10 different health care provider designations and found significant underrepresentation among Black, Hispanic, and Native American people across each of the designations.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 20 DAYS AGO