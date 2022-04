The City of Weston recently appointed Andrew Darby as building inspector/code enforcement officer. Andrew was born in Kentucky in 1989 and moved to Lewis County in 1993. He graduated from LCHS in 2008 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in national resource management from Glenville State College in 2012. He and his wife, Lisa, have a daughter, Andi Jo, age 9, and a son, Hank, age 7.

