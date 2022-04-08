Will Smith Banned From Attending Oscars For 10 Years

The 94th annual Academy Awards are right around the corner, and we’re looking back on the red carpet tradition we’ve always loved most: the chance for couples to take their highly photographed stroll down the red carpet. There’s so much we can read into who our favorite celebrities have chosen to take to the Oscars over the years, as it’s usually not an honor bestowed lightly and is often saved for fiancés, spouses, or in some cases relatives. To give you a modern-day example: It’s a no-brainer that we have pics of Ben Affleck with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez and ex-wife Jennifer Garner on the red carpet over the years. But if Affleck had attended this year’s Oscars with now-ex girlfriend Ana de Armas? That would have been a major, major moment in that couple’s history — and a sign that things were getting really serious.

