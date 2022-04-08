City Presents First Round of ARPA Funding Recommendations

City of Wichita economic development staff will present funding recommendations in the first round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Workforce Development and Small Business/ Entrepreneurial Development Grants at 9 a.m. at the City Council meeting on April 12, 2022. Staff recommends allocating $6,360,428 for 15 projects from the following 14 organizations:

WSU Tech

Catholic Charities

GraceMed Health Clinic

Wichita Women’s Initiative Network

Starkey

Heartspring

ICT Food Rescue

KANSEL

Greater Wichita YMCA

Episcopal Social Services

KETCH

Down Syndrome Society of Wichita

Phillips Fundamental Learning Center

Groover Labs

The City of Wichita was awarded $72.4 million in ARPA funds in May 2021. In December 2021, the City Council authorized an allocation of up to $10 million for Workforce Development and Small Business/Entrepreneurial Development. Applications were accepted from December 22 through February 2, 2022. Staff received 81 grant applications, which were reviewed by a committee composed of staff from the City Manager’s Office, Law Department, and Finance Department. Out of the applications, 29 were determined to be eligible. After the recommended awards for the first round, $3,639,572 will remain from the City Council approved original allocation. Staff recommend a second round of the grant application process to be opened on April 13, 2022 with applications due at midnight on May 6, 2022. More information is available at wichita.gov/Finance.