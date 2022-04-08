ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

Agua SUD may struggle to make August debt payment

By Dave Hendricks
progresstimes.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaced with financial problems, the Agua Special Utility District may be forced to pull money from a reserve fund to cover bond payments in August. Rick Perez — an executive vice president at Rio Bank who serves on the Agua SUD board — questioned General Manager Roberto J. Salinas about the...

www.progresstimes.net

Comments / 1

