Montgomery County, TX

4.8.22 – Grandiose Designs – Texas Ticket

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Central Park by Johnson Development joins the show to share everything about the much anticipated upcoming Jazz Fest, April 3oth Smooth Jazz come as you are atmosphere outdoor concert and Cajun Food! Amanda...

CBS DFW

Kim Kardashian calls on Texas governor to stop execution of Melissa Lucio

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The upcoming scheduled execution of a mother of 14 in Texas is getting the attention of Kim Kardashian.The reality star is showing her support for Melissa Lucio, who was sent to death row after being convicted of murder for the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah. Prosecutors say the toddler was the victim of child abuse and that while at the hospital in 2007 she showed signs of having a head injury and an untreated broken arm.Kardashian tweeted, "I recently just read about the case of Melissa Lucio and wanted to share her story with you....
State
Texas State
Montgomery County, TX
Entertainment
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
County
Montgomery County, TX
City
Star, TX
Austonia

Anticipation around Gigafactory grand opening grows with tickets on sale for Tesla Con Texas

Tickets are on sale for Tesla Con Texas, an event Tesla enthusiasts are hosting alongside the April 7 grand opening of the gigafactory in southeast Travis County. The Tesla Owners Club Austin announced last month that the event will be held April 5-8. The main event will be from noon to 6 p.m. April 8 with tickets on sale for that day at $20 a person. It has marketed it as the “biggest Tesla Fan event ever.”The festivities include speakers sharing their favorite Tesla stories and profits benefiting Mobile Loaves and Fishes, a group working to mitigate homelessness in Austin. An outdoor area will host food trucks and exhibitors. Speakers include Tesla enthusiasts and content creators Sandy Munro, Kim Paquette, Eliena Sherriff, Farzad Mesbahi, Kristen Netten.Speakers include Tesla community leaders and organizers as they share their favorite Tesla stories, answer questions, and support the Mobile Loaves and Fishes “COMMUNITY FIRST!” Village! @live_munro, @kimpaquette , @esherifftv, @farzyness, @RealLifeStarman, @Kristennetten pic.twitter.com/3rowtuVX5I— Tesla Owners Club Austin (@AustinTeslaClub) March 17, 2022 Tickets can be bought on the Tesla Con website. The events will be held at the Concourse Project by the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, about 8 miles from the gigafactory.
AUSTIN, TX
the University of Delaware

Commencement 101: Tickets required

The University of Delaware will hold its 172nd Commencement ceremony at 9 a.m., Saturday, May 28, in Delaware Stadium. College-based Convocation ceremonies will also take place starting Thursday, May 26, through Saturday, May 28. All graduating students and their guests will be required to have tickets for each ceremony. Here...
NEWARK, DE
#County Fairs#Smooth Jazz#Come As You Are#Concert#Johnson Development#Cajun Food#Amanda Bernard
Kiss 103.1 FM

How a Texas Woman Was Arrested for Giving Her Baby to a Stranger

What would you do if someone you didn't know tried to give you a baby?. I can understand a new mother being overwhelmed, but this is not the way to get help. Our news partner KWTX is reporting that a woman in Corpus Christi, Texas has been arrested after asking a stranger on the street to take her newborn. The baby in question is less than two weeks old.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KLTV

Longview PRCA rodeo returns for 31st year

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview PRCA Rodeo returns this weekend and those attending either as guests or entertainers say you can already feel the energy. “The energy, you can taste it almost, I mean people are tired of being at home and being stuck at home and ready to get out and have some fun and we’re lucky enough to be able to bring them a quality product and give them somewhere to go for two hours where they can forget about all their troubles or whatever they are going through at home and just have fun,” said Matt Tarr, a professional rodeo clown.
LONGVIEW, TX
NewsBreak
Entertainment
San Angelo LIVE!

Hardest finals to make: Chani Graves cracks barrel racing top 3

SAN ANGELO, TX — The animals at performance six of the 2022 San Angelo Rodeo didn’t just act crazy. Instead, they flipped out. The second Friday at the 90th Annual San Angelo Rodeo was filled with chaos. Cowboys from across the country found out just what stock contractor Pete Carr’s bulls were all about. Despite the misfortune of many others, Idaho Cowboy Riley Barg showed the bull named Curly Bill who’s boss, riding him for 87 points. That put Barg in 3rd place in the overall standings so far.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Hang On Until a Grown-Up Pulls You Off

SAN ANGELO, TX — This tough little San Angelo cowboy stole the show at the 90th Annual San Angelo Rodeo. However, before we get to him let’s explore the bare back bronc rides during the rodeo’s performance 7. Just five cowboys put their talents to the test and only three survived.
SAN ANGELO, TX

