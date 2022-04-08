Academy Decides to Ban Will Smith from Oscars for 10 Years

@wilsonscap via Twitter

According to reports, Will Smith has received a significant punishment from the Academy. A ten-year ban has been handed down and comes after Smith walked up on stage and slapped Oscars' host Chris Rock in the face.

Per reports, the powers-at-be over at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences met today to discuss a punishment for Smith's slap on Oscars host Chris Rock. While Smith did recently resign from the Academy, that didn't stop them from dishing out this punishment.

The Academy released a lengthy statement in regards to their decision.

See the report from @Variety on Twitter below.