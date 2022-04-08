ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Academy Decides to Ban Will Smith from Oscars for 10 Years

By Jake
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41wde1_0f3hTFxb00
@wilsonscap via Twitter

According to reports, Will Smith has received a significant punishment from the Academy. A ten-year ban has been handed down and comes after Smith walked up on stage and slapped Oscars' host Chris Rock in the face.

Per reports, the powers-at-be over at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences met today to discuss a punishment for Smith's slap on Oscars host Chris Rock. While Smith did recently resign from the Academy, that didn't stop them from dishing out this punishment.

The Academy released a lengthy statement in regards to their decision.

See the report from @Variety on Twitter below.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
WOKV

Oscars: Here are the 3 people who declined an Academy Award

Winning an Academy Award is the highlight in the career of an actor, director or screenwriter, and Sunday night’s ceremony will be no exception. But in the 93-year history of the award, three people have refused the Oscar after winning it. Two actors and one screenwriter have told the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Page Six

Will Smith banned profanity and violence in Jada Pinkett Smith marriage

Oscars slapper Will Smith once made a vow with Jada Pinkett Smith to never use profanity or violence in their marriage. In an October 2018 episode of Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, “Red Table Talk,” Smith recalled a moment he was forced to pull aside his now-wife in the 1990s after she told him to “shut the f–k up” at a party in front of 20 guests.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Motion Pictures#Variety
99.9 KTDY

Prince at Age 11 – Archive Footage Accidentally Unearthed

It's been said that Prince is like a mythical creature. There's not much actual evidence to go on about his growing up in Minneapolis' Northside, until now. The story goes that the Production Manager for WCCO in Minneapolis, Matt Liddy, was looking through archive footage from 1970 when teachers in the area went on strike. He wanted the footage to use for the story of teachers going on strike in the same district just a few weeks prior, in modern times.
MUSIC
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

'RHOBH' Star Sheree Zampino Was Once Married to a Retired NFL Player

It’s official! Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be gaining two new faces. Reports share that Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino, the famous ex-wife of Oscar-winning actor Will Smith, will be joining Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Kathy Hilton for another drama-filled season.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Popculture

Oscars 2022: Academy Ridiculed for Bizarre Presenters Slate

The lead-up to the 94th Academy Awards was filled with plenty of head-scratching moments, from the decision to not air eight categories live to Rachel Zigler needing an online push just to get invited as a presenter. One of the more bizarre moments came last week when the Academy announced a slate of Oscars presenters who are not from the film industry. The announcement was widely ridiculed online and will lead to more confusing comments during the broadcast.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Oscars 2022: Diane Warren stands out from the crowd wearing a glowing green suit as the 13-time nominee vies for her first Oscar win at the 94th annual Academy Awards

Diane Warren put her power color on and stood out from the crowded room wearing an iridescent green suit at the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday evening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. The 65-year-old legendary songwriter rocked a bright green blazer with matching tailored slacks as...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Oscars 2022: Every Winner at the Academy Awards

The entire entertainment industry has spent the last few months with all of its eyes on the 94th Academy Awards. The annual Oscars ceremony aims to celebrate and honor the biggest achievements from film in the previous year. Crafts such as acting, editing, music, makeup, and everything in-between are recognized on Hollywood's biggest night, with the event culminating in the announcement of the year's Best Picture winner.
CELEBRITIES
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy