Monrovia Fire Chief Brad Dover set to retire after June 24

After 28 years in the fire service, Monrovia Fire Chief Brad Dover made the decision to retire on June 24.

Dover began his career with Monrovia in 1994 as a fire cadet and was hired into a full-time firefighter role in 1998. In 2016, he was appointed as the Fire Chief after serving in every role in the department at some point in his career. He even served as Interim City Manager in 2019.

During his years in Monrovia, Dover was credited for advancing a variety of operational enhancements in both the fire department and throughout city services.

“Chief Dover always placed others before himself and worked tirelessly to lead the amazing men and women of the department,” Monrovia Fire Rescue stated on Facebook. “He sought and received competitive grant funding to reduce wildfire risk; planned, budgeted and designed a new ladder truck; and earned a reclassification of a high class 2 ISO rating which lowers property insurance premiums for all residents in Monrovia!”

He also helped create a road map to a better and stronger department that has led to the many successes and accolades in recent years, including being the leader in helping the department and community survive through the Bobcat Fire and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Monrovia Firefighters congratulate Chief Brad Dover on a successful career and a legacy that has become part of the City of Monrovia and its Fire & Rescue Department forever,” the post stated.