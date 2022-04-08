ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia Fire Chief Brad Dover set to retire after June 24

By Staff
 2 days ago
After 28 years in the fire service, Monrovia Fire Chief Brad Dover made the decision to retire on June 24.

Dover began his career with Monrovia in 1994 as a fire cadet and was hired into a full-time firefighter role in 1998. In 2016, he was appointed as the Fire Chief after serving in every role in the department at some point in his career. He even served as Interim City Manager in 2019.

During his years in Monrovia, Dover was credited for advancing a variety of operational enhancements in both the fire department and throughout city services.

“Chief Dover always placed others before himself and worked tirelessly to lead the amazing men and women of the department,” Monrovia Fire Rescue stated on Facebook. “He sought and received competitive grant funding to reduce wildfire risk; planned, budgeted and designed a new ladder truck; and earned a reclassification of a high class 2 ISO rating which lowers property insurance premiums for all residents in Monrovia!”

He also helped create a road map to a better and stronger department that has led to the many successes and accolades in recent years, including being the leader in helping the department and community survive through the Bobcat Fire and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Monrovia Firefighters congratulate Chief Brad Dover on a successful career and a legacy that has become part of the City of Monrovia and its Fire & Rescue Department forever,” the post stated.

Los Angeles City Hall to reopen on May 4

Los Angeles City Hall will reopen to the public May 4, Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Council President Nury Martinez announced Thursday. “After the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to close our doors in 2020, I am looking forward to safely re-opening City Hall to the public and seeing our council chambers full of Angelenos again,” Martinez said. “As always with this pandemic, it remains a fluid process, but I’m hopeful that we will continue to stay safe in our return to normal.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
West Covina resident Ivan Masayon hired as administrative deputy for Assessor’s Office

Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has selected Ivan Masayon to fill the position of Administrative Deputy II for the Assessor’s Office, with oversight of the Department’s Administrative Services that includes human resources, recruitment, employee relations, budget, fiscal/accounting, purchasing, facilities management, reprographics, training and emergency management. “I am...
WEST COVINA, CA
