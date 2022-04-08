Girls Junior Varsity Soccer beats Brandon 5 – 0

Under clear evening skies at Citizens Field, the Buchholz Bobcats kept the score close early on against Nease before the Panthers prevailed 18-9. Buchholz entered playing its fifth game in the last eight days, but it didn’t show at first. The ‘Cats, winners of their last three, came out motivated and led 3-2 after the first quarter. However, Nease, which arrived with a three-game winning streak of its own, started a comeback in the second.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO