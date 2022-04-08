Girls Junior Varsity Soccer beats Brandon 5 – 0

Coach: Rudy Bagos (18th season) Key returnee: Sr. Ben Caron. Top newcomers: Fr. Tyler Moore, Fr. Jack Buck, Sr. Pat Kelly, Sr. Canon Dean, So. Nate Blankenship. Outlook: The Vikings were hit hard by graduation, losing three members of The Day's All-Area team — Dan Singer, Matt Orefice and Logan Rolfe. Singer won the ECC medalist honors in the ECC tournament and was The Day's Player of the Year. Moore and Bucko will play major roles as freshmen and Bago said "the rest of the team will be rounded out by committee." East Lyme plays its home matches at Old Lyme Country Club.
Comments / 0