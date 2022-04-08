ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USDA lowers total red meat and poultry production

Cover picture for the articleThe USDA has lowered its 2022 forecast for total red meat and poultry, with a reduced forecast for pork and poultry offsetting higher projections for beef. Beef production is seen at 27.7 billion pounds, 140 million more than in March due to higher placements and an increased slaughter pace...

Vice

Superbug-Infected Chicken Is Being Sold All Over the US

This story was reported in collaboration with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, an independent not-for-profit news organization based in London. Joanne Canda-Alvarez found her 9-year-old son splayed out on his bedroom floor, unable to move and foaming at the mouth. The day before, Jayven had been playing golf with his family. Now he was completely paralysed by the sudden onset of a rare autoimmune disease that doctors linked to campylobacter, a bacteria mainly found in poultry products.
Food Beast

The USDA Predicts Food Costs to Soar By the End of the Year

According to the USDA, shoppers should brace for food costs to surge by the end of the year. The United States Department of Agriculture unveiled its food price outlook for 2022, which provided a bleak outlook of soaring grocery prices, with consumers potentially spending up to 4% more on food.
Daily Mail

Free-range eggs to disappear from supermarkets on Monday - as British hens have spent four months cooped up in bird flu lockdown

Free-range eggs will disappear from supermarkets on Monday – because Britain's hens have spent the last four months cooped up. Chickens have been in bird flu lockdown since November, meaning eggs previously classed as free-range must now be labelled 'barn'. Officials at the Department of Environment, Food and Rural...
Popculture

Fruit and Vegetable Recall Issued Due to Possible Listeria Risk

Spring is here and as you start your spring cleaning, it may be time to check your refrigerator for recalled products, including recently recalled fruits and vegetables. Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. on March 20 issued a voluntary recall of all fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips that were sold at popular stores including Wegmans due to possible listeria contamination.
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
95.3 MNC

USDA Announces More Resources to Increase and Expand Meat and Poultry Processing Capacity

On Friday, USDA announced the launch of the Meat and Poultry Processing Capacity Technical Assistance Program (MPPTA) to provide technical assistance to meat and poultry grant applicants and grant-funded projects. Processors and applicants involved with the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant (MPIRG) program and the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP) can access this technical assistance. USDA also announced it is now accepting applications for $23.6 million in competitive grant funding available through the MPIRG program.
Popculture

Hash Browns Recalled in 9 States, FDA Says

Thanks to a recall issued last week, hash browns lovers in the northeast might want to pause before eating breakfast. Cavendish Farms Corporation recalled over 400 Original Hash Brown Patties cases due to undeclared wheat ingredients. People with wheat allergies or sensitivity could have a severe reaction if exposed. Cavendish...
Thrillist

Fruit and Vegetables From Wegmans & Other Stores Has Been Recalled Due to Listeria

The Fruit Fresh Up company has announced that it is recalling fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as some ready-to-eat dips due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination. A hefty list of products processed at its facility in Depew, New York may have come into contact with the dangerous bacteria. The produce was sold under a variety of brand names including Wegmans, Fresh Harvest, Lexington Co-op, and Tops. Those products were distributed throughout New York and surrounding states, according to the notice shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).
WebMD

‘No-Antibiotics’ Beef Tests Positive, Study Says

Some of the beef cattle in a no-antibiotics program tested positive for antibiotics, which could call into question the “raised without antibiotics” label on products, according to a new study in Science. Most cattle in the study — about 85% — tested negative for antibiotics. However, 10% came...
FingerLakes1.com

Recall: Ready to Eat Chicken meals recall

These meal kits are being recall. FSIS issues recall on ready to eat chicken meal kits. Due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The chicken breasts in these ready to eat meals contains wheat and soy. These are both known allergens. And they are not declared on the packaging. So far...
MarketRealist

Add Almond Milk to the List of Product Shortages in 2022

If you shop regularly at a grocery store, you probably noticed that a few items are out of stock. While it's usual for some grocery store items to be out of stock, the percentage has been running above average for the last few years. Some people on social media are also complaining about a shortage of almond milk. Is there an almond milk shortage in 2022?
