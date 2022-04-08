The case for Franz Wagner as the Rookie of the Year
By Garrett Townsend
Franz Wagner won’t be crowned this season’s Rookie of the Year. This is something that shouldn’t come as a huge shock, even for the most pinstriped of basketball fans in Central Florida. Franz has been truly terrific in his freshman campaign, but this is a bumper rookie class with a number...
Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
It’s no secret that the 2021-22 season for the Los Angeles Lakers was a colossal disappointment. The Lakers’ loss to the Phoenix Suns last Tuesday ended their hopes of getting the last play-in spot in the Western Conference. Lakers coach Frank Vogel is expected to be let go...
Luka Doncic will be able to play the Dallas Mavericks’ final regular season game against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. This is after the NBA rescinded the Mavs star’s 16th technical foul of the season from Friday’s contest with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Mavs playmaker...
LeBron James may be eyeing an opportunity to join forces with a player who would make Anthony Davis look like a grandpa. Speaking Thursday on the show “Get Up,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said that the possibility of James teaming up with Dallas Mavericks phenom Luka Doncic is “something that you should put in your back pocket.”
Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback who went on to play for Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died on Saturday. He was 24. The former first-round NFL Draft pick was killed by a dump truck while walking across a highway in Florida, according to reports. Haskins...
The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
Fresh off an SEC Tournament triumph, Tennessee’s men’s basketball program could lose one of its top underclassmen. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, five-star forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has entered the transfer portal. Huntley-Hatfield started 13 of 35 games played as a freshman, averaging 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds...
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 33 points with six 3-pointers and the Golden State Warriors won their third straight game after dropping four in a row, running away late from the depleted Los Angeles Lakers for a 128-112 victory Thursday night. Jordan Poole added 19 points and...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to address their offense via free agency. On Friday, the team officially announced that it has re-signed running back Giovani Bernard. After spending nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Bernard signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers in 2021. During his first season in Tampa Bay, he had 58 rushing yards and 123 receiving yards.
LeBron James is still plowing full-steam ahead. The 37-year-old remains one of the best players in the NBA, and despite not being able to push his Lakers into the postseason, James just posted one of his best standalone seasons ever. In a campaign highlighted by not one, but two 50-point...
Kyrie Irving scored 35 points, Kevin Durant had 20 points, a career-high 16 assists and 10 rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets locked up seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 134-126 victory over the Indiana Pacers
The Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 124-108 on Sunday behind 25 points from Terry Rozier and 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists from LaMelo Ball, but were unable to improve their seed heading into the Eastern Conference play-in tournament
Spring football sessions across college football are wrapping up this month. Before we know it, preseason camp will be here, with the 2022 regular season set to begin in early September. The official preseason rankings by the Coaches’ Poll and Associated Press will be out later this summer. Until then,...
Suffering an Achilles rupture has historically been one of the most devastating injuries an NBA players can endure. Very rarely does a player come back from that severe of an injury and recover 100 percent. However, Dallas Mavericks big man Dwight Powell has defied those odds this season, and he's...
After taking two of three from Ball State, the Oregon Ducks entered Sunday's matchup with an opportunity to clinch the four-game series.
Despite the rainy weather throughout the day, the Ducks found a way to squeak out a close victory at home.
Oregon (21-11) took three of four from Ball State (18-12)...
ST. LOUIS — Michael Chavis hit a go-ahead grand slam as Pittsburgh overcame a three-run, third-inning deficit, and the Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-4 for their first win this season. Chavis made his first start of the season and homered off left-hander Steven Matz, who allowed seven...
Ja Morant exploded this season, the Memphis Grizzlies star took the next step along with his team, establishing himself as a bonafide superstar in the NBA. Morant's numbers went up across the boards, with a notable increase in his scoring, in particular, averaging 8.3 points per game more than he did last season.
Clemson baseball suffered its fifth loss in the past six games on Sunday after getting swept by No. 13 Notre Dame.
In the 3-9 loss to the Fighting Irish, third baseman Max Wagner led the Tigers in hits with two, one of which was a home run in the third inning that gave Clemson its first run of the game.
With Sunday’s loss, Clemson now moves to 19-12 on the year after starting 14-0. The Tigers are also 0-4 in ACC series and have the worst conference record in the Atlantic Divison, possessing a 2-9 record against ACC opponents.
Head coach Monte Lee and his team will look to get out of their slump on Tuesday when they travel to Greenville, South Carolina, to face off against USC Upstate.
Kevin Durant took to Twitter to express his opinion on the officiating from Friday night's 128-78 route of the Portland Trail Blazers in Dallas. The technical foul issued on Friday wouldn't have been a big deal, but it was Doncic's 16th of the season - which would’ve resulted in a one-game suspension if upheld.
