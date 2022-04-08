ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

The case for Franz Wagner as the Rookie of the Year

By Garrett Townsend
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranz Wagner won’t be crowned this season’s Rookie of the Year. This is something that shouldn’t come as a huge shock, even for the most pinstriped of basketball fans in Central Florida. Franz has been truly terrific in his freshman campaign, but this is a bumper rookie class with a number...

