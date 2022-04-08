Give the Gift of Best-Ever Skin This Mother’s Day With U Beauty’s Science-Backed Products

After struggling with acne & scarring, Gia Giudice added the Lutronic ULTRA Laser into her skincare routine, which requires no downtime & immediate results!. Gia Giudice, 21, has been looking truly amazing on this season of Real Housewives Of New Jersey, not to mention during her bartender appearance on Watch What Happens Live! The young star has been open about her struggle with acne and scarring over the years, and recently shared a new addition to her skincare routine — the Lutronic ULTRA Laser, which she gets down at Neinstein Plastic Surgery with Tara Adashev, APRN. “Gia comes to me to treat her skin. She is very self-conscious about her acne and acne scars, and she also had some scars on her leg, just from being a kid! So, the Lutronic ULTRA Laser is great because there is no downtime, she returned to her college classes and normal life immediately, and she sees really great results as soon as one treatment,” Nurse Tara told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview.

SKIN CARE ・ 24 DAYS AGO