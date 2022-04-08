ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Give the Gift of Best-Ever Skin This Mother’s Day With U Beauty’s Science-Backed Products

Marie Claire
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoms and mother figures deserve a lot. From their unwavering support and love to the sage advice they always share, the energy they give is endless. One of the few ways to show your gratitude: rejuvenating Mother’s Day gifts , like U Beauty (opens in new tab)’s lineup of high-performance, science-proven,...

www.marieclaire.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The Morning Habit You Should Follow Over 40 Because It Makes Wrinkles Disappear

When it comes to anti-aging skincare after 40, many dermatologists emphasize that moisturizing, adding sunscreen and hydrating are key for producing less wrinkles and maintaining a youthful glow. With so many products out there each advertising different skin benefits, it may feel confusing or overwhelming to know where to begin in your skincare journey, so we reached out to experts for tips and recommendations. Both explain how consistency is crucial for radiant skin, and by not forgetting a step in your morning routine (which should already include cleansing, adding moisturizer and sunscreen). We spoke with skincare experts Dr. Michele Koo, board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeon and Melissa Urban, licensed esthetician, to learn more about one vital anti-aging, wrinkle-smoothing morning step!
SKIN CARE
shefinds

4 Foods You Should Be Eating Daily For Younger, Healthier-Looking Skin

Your diet is intricately linked to your complexion, and just as eating certain foods can cause irritation on the surface of the skin, so too can other ingredients improve your appearance and allow you to look healthier and brighter. Although a well-rounded skincare routine will also help to keep your complexion glowing, the inclusion of certain ingredients within your day to day diet may be able to take you to the next level, working in an anti-aging capacity while also generally amplifying your natural glow.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Skin#Skin Tone#Skincare Products#Pi Ce De R Sistance#The Super Hydrator
shefinds

The One Ingredient Experts Say You Should Use For Aging Hair, Skin & Nails: Castor Oil

Uncovering powerful new ingredients to use within your beauty routine can help to bolster various areas of your appearance, and finding an ingredient that can work on your hair, skin, and nails will cut down on the steps in your regimen while enhancing your natural beauty. Alongside the popular ingredients that we already know are great for hydrating and nourishing your body, castor oil is one that emerges as a multi-purposes superstar for strengthening your nails and hair while simultaneously improving your complexion. Enter, castor oil.
SKIN CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say This Now-$14 Drugstore Cream Makes an "Obvious" Difference in Wrinkles

Certain beauty products are so trustworthy and hardworking, they could star in a skincare version of A League of Their Own. Within that imaginary team of Bioderma and Embryolisse would preside Weleda Skin Food, a player beloved by bold names like Julia Roberts, Adele, Victoria Beckham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Priyanka Chopra, and Katie Jane Hughes. Its sidekick: the brand's Skin Food Light, a spring-friendly moisturizer that happens to be on sale.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Science
Shape Magazine

The Ordinary Hair Serum Is TikTok's Latest Hair Growth Secret

The Ordinary is no stranger to TikTok fame. The beauty brand has repeatedly gone viral for its surprisingly affordable skin-care products containing science-backed ingredients. But you don't want to overlook the brand's hair products, particularly one product that's become a fan favorite: The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density (Buy It: $18, sephora.com).
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
shefinds

3 Makeup Products You Should Stop Using Over 40 Because They Make Aging Skin So Much Worse

As you age, your skin goes through lots of changes. Understanding what’s happening on a hormonal and biological level is key to informing what products you use in your everyday routine. “As we get older and our skin matures, of course you’ll start to notice fine lines and wrinkles, possibly dark spots, and rosacea.” Says celebrity makeup artist Lynn Simpson.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

3 Popular Anti-Aging Ingredients That Actually Do Nothing For Wrinkles, According To Derms

There are a variety of powerful anti-aging ingredients you could be using in your skincare routine to keep fine lines and wrinkles at bay while keeping your complexion hydrated and smooth. However, while many have been proven to make a profound difference in your appearance, others are less beneficial than they may seem and could be wasting space in your regimen for products that actually work.
SKIN CARE
POPSUGAR

Facial Dandruff Is Real — and Different From Dry Skin

Facial dandruff is when areas of the skin are flaky and irritated. The condition is caused by an overproduction of oil, similar to scalp dandruff. We asked an aesthetician how to treat facial dandruff. The fall and winter months can leave your skin a little dryer than they found it....
SKIN CARE
WWD

The Best New Beauty Products to Try Out in March 2022

Click here to read the full article. Several heritage and indie beauty brands are releasing new products in March 2022 across skin care, hair care and makeup. The month is seeing a lengthy list of new skin care launches from brands such as Chanel, Boscia, Shiseido, Tatcha, Dr. Jart+ and others with innovative products that protect and hydrate the skin. Tan Luxe, for one, is debuting a category expansion into facial skin care with The Crème, a moisturizer that’s said to create a gradual sun-kissed glow over time.More from WWDPhotos of the Best Oscars Red Carpet Dresses of All TimePhotos of...
SKIN CARE
In Style

Meet Micro-Coring, the Non-Invasive Anti-Aging Treatment That Gets Rid of Wrinkles and Loose Skin

Ah, the needle. In the world of aesthetics and beauty, it holds so many beneficial purposes. Dermatologists and plastic surgeons count on these tiny, slim pieces of metal for anything and everything imaginable. They allow for precise placement of dermal fillers and injectables under the skin, creating micro-injuries for collagen stimulation in procedures like micro-needling, and even deliver fat-dissolving and cellulite-reducing solutions like Kybella and QWO, respectively. Now, the versatile needle has yet another purpose.
SKIN CARE
CNET

Best Mother's Day Gifts for Grandma

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. There's no one quite like Grandma. You can always count on her for warm hugs, an endless supply of tasty snacks and of course unconditional love. That's why you need to show her just how much you appreciate her on Mother's Day. To help you out, we've put together a list of unique and thoughtful gifts that will celebrate Grandma -- and solidify your status as the favorite grandkid in her life.
CELEBRATIONS
HollywoodLife

Gia Giudice’s Skincare Routine: The ‘RHONJ’ Star’s Secret To Battling Acne & Smoothing Her Skin

After struggling with acne & scarring, Gia Giudice added the Lutronic ULTRA Laser into her skincare routine, which requires no downtime & immediate results!. Gia Giudice, 21, has been looking truly amazing on this season of Real Housewives Of New Jersey, not to mention during her bartender appearance on Watch What Happens Live! The young star has been open about her struggle with acne and scarring over the years, and recently shared a new addition to her skincare routine — the Lutronic ULTRA Laser, which she gets down at Neinstein Plastic Surgery with Tara Adashev, APRN. “Gia comes to me to treat her skin. She is very self-conscious about her acne and acne scars, and she also had some scars on her leg, just from being a kid! So, the Lutronic ULTRA Laser is great because there is no downtime, she returned to her college classes and normal life immediately, and she sees really great results as soon as one treatment,” Nurse Tara told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview.
SKIN CARE
In Style

I Tried This $15 Skin-Healing Mask Derived From Tree Bark — Here's What Happened

In a world where complicated, lengthy ingredient lists have become the norm, it's important to remember simple formulations are just as effective at solving skin concerns — including those that are merely composed of a single ingredient. I'm referring to the Original Healing Bark Facial Mask, a skin-healing treatment that's considered Myanmar's "ancient beauty secret" for a clear, healthy complexion.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy