Pelham, MA

School Choice and Open House at Pelham!

 4 days ago

Pelham Elementary is now accepting School Choice applications through June 15th....

Related
ABC6.com

Providence schools to host virtual kindergarten school choice fair

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Public Schools will be hosting a virtual kindergarten school choice fair this weekend. The virtual event, being held Saturday, will help families decide on schools by giving them the ability to learn about the different elementary schools in the district. The fair will be...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Newnan Times-Herald

Kay Shell Montessori School to hold open house March 25

Based on a child-centered method of education and named for a beloved Cowetan, the Kay Shell Montessori School will host an open house celebration on Friday, March 25. The Kay Shell Montessori School was founded with one purpose - to build a space for all students to grow, learn and create with each passing day. “Pre-school children possess a remarkable ability to absorb the world that surrounds them,” says Teresa Shell, who founded the school. “Maria Montessori believed that the years from birth to age 6 are the most critical period for nurturing a child’s natural curiosity and for laying the foundation for all future development. We are thrilled to offer our children a thoughtfully prepared environment in which to explore and maximize their independence.”
NEWNAN, GA
