Compost Give-Away on April 10

If you participate in the green bin organics collection program, you are eligible to pick up two free bags of compost at the Fremont Recycling & Transfer Station, located at 41149 Boyce Rd., as part of our popular Compost Give-Away event on Sunday, April 10, from 8 am to noon, while supplies last. Just bring your most recent Republic Services garbage bill as proof! This quality compost comes from our yard trimmings and food scraps and is carefully processed into a useful soil amendment for landscaping. For more information call Republic Services at 510-657-3500.