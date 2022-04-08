ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

Compost Give-Away on April 10

Fremont, California
Fremont, California
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fjI8K_0f3hCCqh00

If you participate in the green bin organics collection program, you are eligible to pick up two free bags of compost at the Fremont Recycling & Transfer Station, located at 41149 Boyce Rd., as part of our popular Compost Give-Away event on Sunday, April 10, from 8 am to noon, while supplies last. Just bring your most recent Republic Services garbage bill as proof! This quality compost comes from our yard trimmings and food scraps and is carefully processed into a useful soil amendment for landscaping. For more information call Republic Services at 510-657-3500.

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

DQ giving away free ice cream cones on Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!. Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream cones on March 21 after a COVID hiatus. The promotion is only valid for Monday and is limited to one cone per person. You can get your free cone at all non-mall locations.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KIVI-TV

Sawtooth Hatchery will give away spawned steelhead to community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Those hoping for a steelhead dinner may be in luck. Idaho Fish and Game’s Sawtooth Hatchery will give away spawned steelhead to the public, tentatively beginning March 31. Steelhead will be available Mondays and Thursdays on a first-come, first-served basis. If you want to...
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fremont, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Fremont, CA
Eagle Newspapers

Van Buren announces Earth Day cleanup events

BALDWINSVILLE — The town of Van Buren has announced a series of Earth Day cleanup events, including scrap metal and tire drop-off days. The Van Buren Highway Garage, 3417 Walters Road, will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 and from 8 a.m. to noon April 23 to accept scrap metal and […]
VAN BUREN, NY
KION News Channel 5/46

United Way Monterey reminds rental Assitant Program deadline is Thursday

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- United Way Monterey is reminding people that the last day to apply for rent relief is April 14. Monterey County Emergency Rental Assistance Program said it will not take applications after April 15 but if you have an appointment already planned past that date they will honor it. The program has The post United Way Monterey reminds rental Assitant Program deadline is Thursday appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Fremont, California

Fremont, California

18
Followers
331
Post
836
Views
ABOUT

Located in the south of the East Bay region of the San Francisco Bay Area, Fremont has a growing population of around 240,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy