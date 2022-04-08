ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Proud Boy Leader Pleads Guilty To His Role On January 6th

KGLO News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) – A North Carolina man has become the second member of the Proud Boys to plead guilty to conspiring with...

WUSA9

Former Proud Boys leader to stay behind bars in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON — A federal magistrate judge in Miami denied bond for Enrique Tarrio on Tuesday — ordering the former Proud Boys leader held behind bars while he awaits trial on conspiracy charges. Tarrio was indicted last week on multiple counts connected to the Proud Boys alleged plan to...
MIAMI, FL
TheDailyBeast

Proud Boys Leader Caught With Memo on Seizing 7 Government Buildings: Report

Enrique Tarrio, the former head of the Proud Boys charged with conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, was reportedly caught with a memo detailing a plan to take over several government buildings that day. The New York Times reports the memo, dubbed “1776 Returns,” laid out a plan to surveil and seize seven buildings in total, but not the Capitol building. The targets reportedly included the Supreme Court along with six House and Senate office buildings. The nine-page memo is said to have called for recruiting 50 people to seize each government building, encouraging them to appear “unsuspecting” at first before “causing trouble” to divert the attention of security guards so that others can occupy the facilities. Sources cited by the Times said it was not clear who authored the memo, but that it appeared to have been provided to Tarrio by a girlfriend. Tarrio, who was arrested last week for allegedly plotting along with several other Proud Boys to take part in the insurrection, has not been accused of actually using the document for actions carried out that day.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Proud Boys leader denied bond ahead of trial

Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, will remain jailed ahead of his pending trial related to his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, his lawyer said Tuesday. Why it matters: Tarrio, who allegedly orchestrated the right-wing extremist group's movements during the breach of the U.S. Capitol,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Ginni Thomas Didn’t Just Praise MAGA Supporters on January 6. She Actually Attended the “Stop the Steal” Rally

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, acknowledged for the first time on Monday that she attended the “Stop the Steal” protest on January 6, 2021, the rally hosted by Donald Trump shortly before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The former president used the event to falsely claim that the 2020 election was illegitimate and encouraged the hundreds in attendance to “fight like hell” and march to the Capitol building, where lawmakers preparing to certify Joe Biden’s victory were subsequently interrupted by a violent, antidemocratic mob.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Don Jr. sent text messages to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on ideas on how to overturn the election BEFORE election was called urging 'POTUS must start second term now'

Donald Trump Jr. sent text messages to then White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows sharing ideas on how to keep President Donald Trump in power before the 2020 election was even called. CNN reported Friday that two days after the 2020 election - and two days before networks called...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Jan. 6 panel to start contempt proceedings for ex-Trump aides

The Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday announced plans to consider recommending former Trump administration officials Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro be held in contempt of Congress. Why it matters: This will be the fourth time the committee has met to consider such a recommendation, a measure they turn to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KGLO News

Hampton woman accused of receiving unemployment benefits in others names pleads guilty

HAMPTON — A Hampton woman faces up to six decades in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges of receiving unemployment benefits in other people’s names. The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 53-year-old Stephanie Mendenhall pleaded guilty recently to four counts of theft of government funds and one count of money laundering conspiracy.
HAMPTON, IA
Lootpress

Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Role in Federal Drug Conspiracy

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Huntington man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to the plea agreement and statements made in court, Scott Lee Midkiff, 35, admitted that he participated in the conspiracy from the summer of 2020 to July 2021. During the conspiracy, Midkiff frequently obtained quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl to distribute to various customers in the Huntington area. Midkiff provided the drugs to customers on consignment and was aware his customers intended to redistribute the drugs. Midkiff also admitted that he participated in arranging drug transactions by steering customers to certain drug dealers when customers would contact Midkiff.
HUNTINGTON, WV

