Please Enable JavaScript

A HUGE new stimulus check could be hitting bank accounts in just a few months time. A payment worth $850 could be sent out to residents in Maine under a new proposal by the state's governor. If approved, the 'stimulus checks' could go out as soon as June. Gov. Janet...
AMERICANS who have to pay back taxes this year should be aware of a helpful IRS system ahead of the looming deadline. Taxpayers have less than two weeks to pay back or file their tax returns before the April 18 deadline. Filers who need to pay back taxes to the...
A TEN-POINT boost to your credit score is huge, but one hundred points is a game-changer. Thanks to a recent reporting update, this is exactly the sort of credit increase consumers could see this summer. Beginning in July, three credit reporting agencies, Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion, will wipe medical debts...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Talk of a looming recession is rampant around the globe, and now a major U.S. bank has issued its own dire forecast for the global economy. It’s...
There are myriad reasons you might consider closing an old credit card. Perhaps you've spent too much on credit in the past and want to prevent yourself from going down that rabbit hole again. Or maybe you're ready to upgrade to a new rewards credit card and plan to cut up your old one. Maybe you want to avoid the annual fees on cards you no longer use.
WASHINGTON — The three largest credit bureaus in the U.S. announced Friday they would begin removing most medical debt from their reporting process starting in July, meaning many Americans with late or unpaid medical bills could have the stains from those bills wiped off their credit. The three companies...
OWNING a home is one of the biggest investments you can make. It can also strap you down with the responsibility of a monthly mortgage payment, but a little extra a month can financially free you down the line. As of 2020, approximately 44% of US consumers have a mortgage,...
Actionable tips to brighten your financial future. Weekly routine checklist: Do your laundry, go to the grocery store, dust the bookshelves, maybe call your mom. Another fun thing to add to this list of weekly obligations? Pay off your credit card. Here are some compelling reasons why you shouldn’t wait until the monthly statement comes in:
Real estate has been all over the news the past couple years, as record-low mortgage rates, a flood of stimulus money and short supply have all pushed home prices up to record highs. In the midst of...
Three of the country's largest credit reporting agencies are removing nearly 70% of medical debt from consumer credit reports, the companies announced in a joint statement Friday. Equifax, Experian and TransUnion will eliminate billions of dollars from the accounts of consumers who faced unexpected medical bills that they were unable...
If you’re in the market for a personal loan — also called an installment loan — in 2022, expect to pay a higher interest rate than you would for a mortgage or auto loan. At the beginning of 2022, personal loan rates averaged a little more than 10%. That’s still better than the average interest rate of a credit card, which WalletHub estimates at more than 18%.
Loans have become tougher to get just when people most need them, as the coronavirus pandemic puts millions of Americans out of work. Luckily, excellent credit – a FICO score of 740 or higher – can be an asset when you want to borrow money. But lenders are picky.
Credit score changes are normal -- so don't sweat it if yours keeps jumping around. Your credit score isn't a number that's set in stone. As you pay bills, open and close accounts, and make charges on credit cards, your score can fluctuate. Your credit score is an important number...
Whether you've overdrawn by $1 or $100, overdraft fees can cost you as much as $30 per transaction, depending on your bank. Overdraft fees may be charged when you don't have enough money in your account to cover a purchase. Instead of declining the charge, banks cover the amount for you, then hit you with fees -- on top of the money you'll owe for any purchases made.
Let’s say you’re suddenly in need of more money. Maybe you need to move across the country, but you’re strapped for cash. Or it’s finally time to upgrade your outdated kitchen or bathroom. Perhaps you need to pay off medical bills or even finance a large purchase, such as an adoption. Or it might be a smart move to consolidate your high-interest credit card debt.
