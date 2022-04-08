ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q97.9

A Piece of Million Dollar JFK History is Up for Sale in Boston

By Jolana Miller
Q97.9
Q97.9
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. You can own a piece of Boston history and actually live in it! John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home is...

wjbq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Elderly 'Up' homeowner turned down million-dollar offer, forced mall to build around her home

In 2006, Edith Macefield became a local hero after refusing to bow before corporate power. Today, she lives in a home in Seattle, Washington, surrounded by a mall on three sides. Macefield, who was 84 then, was living in her modest farmhouse when she was approached by people who wanted to build a new mall where her house stood along with that of a few others adjacent to hers. She had bought the property for $3,750 in 1952 and lived there with her mother, Alice. At the time, she worked as a store manager at Spic 'N' Span Cleaners. In 2006, the house was 108 years old. Property developers were buying up properties in the area with the idea of building a mall at the location, reported Fox Business.
SEATTLE, WA
Boston Globe

Dorchester Heights monument in South Boston to undergo multi-million-dollar restoration

The Dorchester Heights monument in South Boston will soon undergo extensive repairs and renovations, National Park Service officials said. Federal funding for the multi-million-dollar restoration project will be announced at Thursday’s Evacuation Day ceremony at Dorchester Heights, officials said. Located on Telegraph Hill, the 115-foot marble tower commemorates a...
BOSTON, MA
New Haven Independent

Property Sales Round-up: Millions Fuel Growth Of Furnished-Apt. Biz

A furnished-housing rental business spent over $3 million adding 21 apartments to its growing local real estate holdings, in some of the city’s latest property transactions. According to the city’s online land records database, Pearl Sheffield DE LLC acquired those rental properties across four different transactions on Feb. 18 and Feb. 28. (See a full roundup of recent property transactions below in this story.)
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston#Massachusetts#Grandparent#Real Estate#Compass Realty
Ledger-Enquirer

Passengers stuck on JetBlue plane after jet bridge operator goes home in Massachusetts

A JetBlue plane full of passengers were left waiting in their seats for nearly an hour after their flight landed in Massachusetts. The person responsible for operating the jet bridge to let everyone into the airport went home sick, Boston 25 News reported. JetBlue Flight 676 arrived at Worcester Regional Airport just before 1 a.m. on March 15 after flying in from New York.
Thrillist

Southwest Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring is fast approaching, and travelers looking for a spring trip may get lucky and clinch an excellent deal with Southwest Airlines' three-day sale. From March 15 to March 17, the budget-friendly carrier is offering travelers one-way flights for as low as $44. For flights within the contiguous US, travel is valid from April 5 through June 15. For flights outside the contiguous US, including to Hawaii and Puerto Rico, travel is valid from April 5 through May 25.
LIFESTYLE
TravelNoire

American Airlines Will Be First US Airline To Offer Service To Ocho Rios, Jamaica In November

Hoping to visit Jamaica sometime this year? American Airlines has been offering service to and from the island for nearly 50 years, and in November, they will expand to Ocho Rios. Most visitors arrive at Sangster International in Montego Bay or Norman Manley in Kingston; the two major airports. American Airlines will be the first US carrier to fly into Ian Fleming International Airport in Boscobel. This town is 15 km from Ocho Rios, home of the legendary Dunn’s River Falls.
WORLD
Q97.9

Luxurious Treehouse Near Bar Harbor is Stunning and for Rent

Was there anything like a treehouse when you were a kid? You either had one (lucky), wanted one, or in most cases, tried unsuccessfully to build one. They were the ultimate fantasy. Treehouses Go Hollywood. Who doesn't remember the mansion-like treehouse from "Swiss Family Robinson," or the sweet setup in...
Q97.9

Popular New England Restaurant The Friendly Toast Set to Open First Maine Location

For many years now, one of the most popular brunch spots in all of New England has been a quirky and fun restaurant known as The Friendly Toast. Founded in 1994, the brunch-all-day stop has been growing over the last 25 years to include additional locations in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Vermont. But what about Maine? Those that have waited patiently won't have to wait much longer ,as The Friendly Toast has put plans in motion to finally open a restaurant in Vacationland.
Q97.9

This Incredible Gouldsboro, Maine Home is Equal Parts Stunning & Private

Who didn't grow up and want to live in a log cabin? Heck, I used to make them all the time as a kid with my Tinker toys and Lego sets. There's something special about the idea of living in a log cabin. Maybe it's the connection to our nation's past or just the simple fact that log cabins are beautiful. I mean, who doesn't love watching the Maine Cabin Masters make them absolute masterpieces?
GOULDSBORO, ME
Q97.9

Stunning Lakefront Golf Course for Sale in Northern Maine

Have you ever dreamed about owning your own golf course? Imagine how much fun it would be? Hosting tournaments, picking pin placements, adding crazy features, playing whenever you want, it's quite the fantasy. Well, now you can turn that fantasy into reality, because there's a golf course for sale in...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Easter Bunny to Drop 1,500 Eggs From a Helicopter in Londonderry, New Hampshire This Weekend

The Easter Bunny has a very busy couple of weeks ahead of him. Of course, the big day isn’t until Sunday, April 17th, but Mr. Bunny is making the rounds before then. One of his stops is a big one. This Saturday, April 9th, he’ll be in Londonderry, New Hampshire. Specifically at the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire. And since it is at an aviation museum what better place for him than up in a helicopter.
LONDONDERRY, NH
Q97.9

Are These Really the Prettiest Towns in Each New England State?

Just like any other person starting their work week this week, I opened my Facebook feed to catch up on the stuff I missed over the weekend. What I found instead was a dated article that chose the "prettiest towns" in each state. The article came from Architectural Digest and highlighted whatever town had a combination of pretty architecture and an abundance of nature, with bonus points to towns with history embedded in its buildings.
POLITICS
Q97.9

16 Places To Go White Water Rafting in Maine and New Hampshire

The Pine State may very well have some of the best white water rafting in the Northeast. Ripping down the rapids of our dam-controlled rivers is just one of the hundreds of things to do in this beautiful state in the warmer months and it is definitely one that needs to be on your list.
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy