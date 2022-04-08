ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charges: Minnesota man stole $40K in gold coins from Wisconsin store

By Courtney Godfrey
fox9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - A Minnesota man accused of stealing more than $40,000 worth of gold coins from a store in Wisconsin has been charged. Travis Burrell, 37, of Brooklyn Park, is charged with felony retail theft in connection to the March 28 theft of 20 gold coins from Voecks' Fox Valley...

