Washington, DC

Proud Boy Leader Pleads Guilty To His Role On January 6th

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) – A North Carolina man has become the second member of the Proud Boys to plead guilty to conspiring with...

WUSA9

Former Proud Boys leader to stay behind bars in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON — A federal magistrate judge in Miami denied bond for Enrique Tarrio on Tuesday — ordering the former Proud Boys leader held behind bars while he awaits trial on conspiracy charges. Tarrio was indicted last week on multiple counts connected to the Proud Boys alleged plan to...
MIAMI, FL
Axios

Proud Boys leader denied bond ahead of trial

Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, will remain jailed ahead of his pending trial related to his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, his lawyer said Tuesday. Why it matters: Tarrio, who allegedly orchestrated the right-wing extremist group's movements during the breach of the U.S. Capitol,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Proud Boys Leader Caught With Memo on Seizing 7 Government Buildings: Report

Enrique Tarrio, the former head of the Proud Boys charged with conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, was reportedly caught with a memo detailing a plan to take over several government buildings that day. The New York Times reports the memo, dubbed “1776 Returns,” laid out a plan to surveil and seize seven buildings in total, but not the Capitol building. The targets reportedly included the Supreme Court along with six House and Senate office buildings. The nine-page memo is said to have called for recruiting 50 people to seize each government building, encouraging them to appear “unsuspecting” at first before “causing trouble” to divert the attention of security guards so that others can occupy the facilities. Sources cited by the Times said it was not clear who authored the memo, but that it appeared to have been provided to Tarrio by a girlfriend. Tarrio, who was arrested last week for allegedly plotting along with several other Proud Boys to take part in the insurrection, has not been accused of actually using the document for actions carried out that day.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Ginni Thomas Didn’t Just Praise MAGA Supporters on January 6. She Actually Attended the “Stop the Steal” Rally

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, acknowledged for the first time on Monday that she attended the “Stop the Steal” protest on January 6, 2021, the rally hosted by Donald Trump shortly before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The former president used the event to falsely claim that the 2020 election was illegitimate and encouraged the hundreds in attendance to “fight like hell” and march to the Capitol building, where lawmakers preparing to certify Joe Biden’s victory were subsequently interrupted by a violent, antidemocratic mob.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Don Jr. sent text messages to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on ideas on how to overturn the election BEFORE election was called urging 'POTUS must start second term now'

Donald Trump Jr. sent text messages to then White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows sharing ideas on how to keep President Donald Trump in power before the 2020 election was even called. CNN reported Friday that two days after the 2020 election - and two days before networks called...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lootpress

Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Role in Federal Drug Conspiracy

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Huntington man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to the plea agreement and statements made in court, Scott Lee Midkiff, 35, admitted that he participated in the conspiracy from the summer of 2020 to July 2021. During the conspiracy, Midkiff frequently obtained quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl to distribute to various customers in the Huntington area. Midkiff provided the drugs to customers on consignment and was aware his customers intended to redistribute the drugs. Midkiff also admitted that he participated in arranging drug transactions by steering customers to certain drug dealers when customers would contact Midkiff.
HUNTINGTON, WV
NBC News

New York AG asks judge to hold former President Trump in civil contempt

New York Attorney General Letitia James has asked a judge to hold former President Trump in contempt after he failed to turn over subpoenaed documents relating to an ongoing investigation into the Trump Organization’s financial statements. NBC News’ Tom Winter breaks down why the former president is being investigated and how the Trump Organization is reacting. April 8, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New Jersey Globe

Bratsenis pleads guilty to Galdieri murder, admits to role in Caddle scheme

George Bratsenis, a career criminal from Connecticut, entered a guilty plea on Thursday to charges that he killed Michael Galdieri in a 2014 murder-for-hire scheme involving political consultant Sean Caddle. The hearing, which lasted a little more than a half-hour, shed little new information on the murder beyond what is...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

