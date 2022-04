An identity-based scholarship is a type of financial aid that is typically awarded to underrepresented groups to encourage participation in programs and fields that tend to be homogenous. This can include students who are from specific ethnic and cultural backgrounds, are part of the LGBTQ+ community, or who have learning or mobility differences. Identity-based scholarships are often offered by third-party organizations like the Point Foundation, which offers the BIPOC Scholarship for LGBTQ Students, or the Hispanic Scholarship Fund. Aside from a specific identity, many of these scholarships require a certain GPA or pursuit of a certain subject or career field.

