Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first black woman to become a justice on the US Supreme Court in its 233-year history. Speaking at a White House event on Friday in celebration of her confirmation, Judge Jackson said: "I am feeling up to the task, primarily because I know that I am not alone. I am standing on the shoulders of my own role models, generations of Americans who never had anything close to this kind of opportunity, but who got up every day and went to work believing in the promise of America."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO