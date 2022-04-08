ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernley, NV

City Council Budget Workshop

cityoffernley.org
 4 days ago

City Council Budget Workshop. Please visit Agenda and Minutes for...

www.cityoffernley.org

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Cleveland City Council approves Mayor Justin Bibb's $1.8 billion budget for 2022

CLEVELAND — On Monday evening, Cleveland City Council gave its approval to Mayor Justin Bibb's $1.8 billion proposed budget for 2022. “I appreciate City Council’s faith in my administration to deliver our long-term vision to make Cleveland a national model for city management, police reform and neighborhood revitalization,” said Bibb in a statement after the passing of the budget. “I will lead this administration with urgency, transparency and equity, always making decisions with our residents at the center.”
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fernley, NV
Government
City
Fernley, NV
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The City Clerk
Augusta Free Press

Staunton City Council to receive budget proposal from interim city manager

Staunton City Council will get its first look at proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year at its upcoming work session on Thursday at 5 p.m. in Rita S. Wilson Council Chambers in City Hall. Interim City Manager Leslie Beauregard will present a summary of her recommendations for expenditure, alongside...
STAUNTON, VA
KION News Channel 5/46

United Way Monterey reminds rental Assitant Program deadline is Thursday

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- United Way Monterey is reminding people that the last day to apply for rent relief is April 14. Monterey County Emergency Rental Assistance Program said it will not take applications after April 15 but if you have an appointment already planned past that date they will honor it. The program has The post United Way Monterey reminds rental Assitant Program deadline is Thursday appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy