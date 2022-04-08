City Council Budget Workshop

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- United Way Monterey is reminding people that the last day to apply for rent relief is April 14. Monterey County Emergency Rental Assistance Program said it will not take applications after April 15 but if you have an appointment already planned past that date they will honor it. The program has The post United Way Monterey reminds rental Assitant Program deadline is Thursday appeared first on KION546.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO