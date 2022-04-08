Capstone Clinic no longer providing COVID-19 testing on weekends
Capstone Clinic no longer providing COVID-19 testing on weekends. Capstone Clinic’s private COVID-19 testing site in the Mendenhall Mall Suite 307 will no longer be open on the weekends. Its new operating hours are Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed Saturday...
Providence Public Schools will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week aimed at raising vaccination rates among elementary school students. The vaccination clinics for ages 5 and up will be held at five schools where student vaccination rates are below 20%. Providence Schools said the clinics will be held at the...
As COVID-19 cases continue to ease in Wisconsin and public health officials cast a wary eye toward the possibility of a new increase, tracking the virus in wastewater is taking on new importance. “It can kind of give us a kind of an early peek … at what we may...
(Gray News) - The Biden administration launched a nationwide Test to Treat initiative so Americans can quickly access COVID-19 treatments. In this program, people can get tested by a qualified health care provider at a pharmacy-based clinic or community health center. Those who test positive can be prescribed antiviral pills on the spot, if appropriate.
Without further funding approved by Congress, providers will no longer be able to submit claims for testing, treating and vaccinating the uninsured, according to a White House fact sheet. See: How the...
After several drive-thru events, supplies are still available at the Estacada clinic Even though cases of COVID-19 have dropped and many restrictions have been lifted, the folks at Orchid Health's Wade Creek Clinic are still working to keep the community safe, handing out test kits masks and providing vaccinations. On a recent Tuesday, Orchid Health held a drive-thru distribution and cars rolled through to pick up free COVID-19 supplies. Tests will also be available to any member of the Estacada community at the clinic when it's open. "Anyone is welcome to stop by our clinic during our regular...
A free and open to the public COVID-19 vaccination clinic is today from 1 to 4 p.m. at Millersville University’s Student Memorial Center, 21 S George St. The event is free and open to the public. The event organizer is the South Central Task Force Medical Reserve Corp., which...
Indoor event-goers will soon not have to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests in California. Starting April 1, the requirements for indoor "mega events" will change, state health officials announced on Friday. The requirement for vaccine verification or negative COVID-19 tests will move to a "strong recommendation." State...
The University announced they will phase out the saliva testing program offered to students, faculty and staff effective Thursday, per an email sent Friday by Provost Ian Baucom and Chief Operating Officer J.J. Davis. Instead, the University will offer a limited supply of no-cost rapid tests to asymptomatic students, faculty and staff in the Academic Division at the Student Health and Wellness pharmacy and the U.Va. bookstore pharmacy.
CHICAGO - A new type of COVID-19 test has received emergency approval from the FDA, and it could make it easier to get more accurate results even faster. Researchers at Northwestern University in Evanston developed the system that gives PCR results in just 15 minutes. The "DASH" device — short...
There’s good news for travelers, as those who are vaccinated will no longer need to show a COVID-19 test to enter Canada as of April 1. Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the more lenient border policy is possible because of Canada’s high vaccination rate and fewer cases of the virus being detected at the border.
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - People no longer need an appointment in order to get a COVID-19 vaccination at the clinic in Mission. According to a tweet from the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, this change begins this week. The clinic is located at 6000 Lamar Ave. People can...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Seventeen unvaccinated Port Authority workers have been fired while over 100 are still off the job pending their disciplinary hearings.
The COVID-19 vaccine mandate created a shortage of drivers and led to delays and cancelations, but 100 employees have since returned to work, a Port Authority spokesperson said.
The Port Authority said 127 employees have disciplinary hearings pending and are off with pay. Nine workers have retired.
About 500 unvaccinated employees were taken off the job when the mandate went into effect last month. At the time, the Port Authority said about 80% of its 2,700 employees had gotten the shot.
The union representing Port Authority workers went to court to stop the mandate, but a judge sided with the agency.
A new watchdog report is revealing so-called forever chemicals, or PFAS, may be living on some of the clothes we wear. The report from the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) said that out of 30 companies surveyed, “18 brands and retailers received a grade of D or lower. Some of these companies did not have a publicly available commitment to eliminate any PFAS, while others had pledged to eliminate only PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) and PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate)—two PFAS chemicals already phased out of use in the United States.”
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch led a delegation to several Kanawha County Schools to launch the Pathways to Teaching Initiative. As part of the TeachWV Grow Your Own Program, the initiative allows high school students to pursue a teaching degree through pathways counties develop with their higher education partners. Superintendent Burch was joined by West Virginia Teacher of the Year Brian Casto to share insights and experiences about the teaching profession. This was the first of several county visits to promote the new initiative.
Concord, California – Every school in the Mt. Diablo Unified School District received quick COVID-19 test kits that will be given to students and employees in the district before the start of spring break on March 31st. Officials said there will be no shortage of COVID-19 rapid tests because...
Nearly everyone I know was born in pollution, including my children. So, why is Gov. Jared Polis and his administration now refusing to take transformative actions to clean our increasingly polluted air? The Polis administration announced another delay in pursuing a requirement that auto manufacturers sell a percentage of zero-emission medium and heavy duty trucks […]
The post Delay of climate action is delay of environmental justice appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
April 12 (UPI) -- The cost of domestic air travel in the United States is climbing rapidly, according to new data published by Adobe on Tuesday. A higher cost of fuel and strong demand for tickets is driving up the average price, according to Adobe's 2021 Digital Economy Index. U.S....
