Capstone Clinic no longer providing COVID-19 testing on weekends

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapstone Clinic no longer providing COVID-19 testing on weekends. Capstone Clinic’s private COVID-19 testing site in the Mendenhall Mall Suite 307 will no longer be open on the weekends. Its new operating hours are Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed Saturday...

