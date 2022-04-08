ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah agencies join forces to share resources concerning child abuse, neglect

 4 days ago
Last year, over 9,000 children in Utah were victims of child abuse and neglect. Of the confirmed allegations involving a parent, 55% were related to a form of neglect. In an effort to bring attention to services available to help Utah families, a new web page, uw.org/211/family-strengthening, has been created through...

