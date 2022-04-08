ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author and Theologian Michael Ward Delivers Third Drummond Lecture on “C.S. Lewis and the Objectivity of Value”

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHILLSDALE, Mich. — Michael Ward, noted theologian and C.S. Lewis expert, delivered the third lecture in the Drummond Lecture Series at Christ Chapel on March 24. His talk, titled “To See or Not to See: C.S. Lewis and the Objectivity of Value,” addressed Lewis’s arguments concerning moral truth in “The Abolition...

#Hillsdale College#Objectivity#Liberal Arts College#The Objectivity Of Value#Christ Chapel
