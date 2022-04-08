ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallmadge, OH

City Council Meetings to be Live Streamed on City YouTube beginning April 14

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning April 14, 2022, all City Council Regular...

TiffinOhio.net

Tiffin City Council to hold virtual meeting

Tiffin, Ohio — Tiffin City Council will have its regular meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022. Tiffin City Council agreed to a virtual format for the upcoming regular meeting and any subsequent special meetings due to scheduling conflicts for Council members and not related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
TIFFIN, OH

