Inspiring Viola Davis Performances to Watch While Waiting for 'The First Lady' TV Series

By Karina Kosmala
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho were the powerful ladies who stood by their husband's side as he ruled the nation? Showtimes' newest TV series, The First Lady, depicts the lives of three First Ladies: Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer), Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis) each in their respective time periods. The First...

Vibe

Ciara, Deon Cole, Louis Gossett Jr., Tamela Mann, & More Join Cast Of ‘The Color Purple’ Musical Movie

Click here to read the full article. Just when you thought the cast of The Color Purple musical couldn’t get any better, new members have been announced. On Tuesday (March 22), it was reported that Ciara is set to play adult Nettie. It was previously announced that Halle Bailey will play young Nettie. Outside of her music career, Ciara does have a host of acting roles under her belt including starring roles in MTV’s All You’ve Got (2006), Mama, I Want to Sing! (2011), and That’s My Boy (2012). She also landed a guest appearance on Season 6 of BET’s The Game.More from...
MOVIES
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Ciara Cast in Star-Studded 'The Color Purple' Movie Musical

Ciara is the latest addition to an A-list cast. The 36-year-old singer and actress has been tapped to join the star-studded cast of The Color Purple, ET confirms. Entertainment Weekly first reported that Ciara will star as the adult version of Nettie in Blitz Bazawule's upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical. As was previously announced, Halle Bailey will portray the younger version of the same character in the film.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis and Gillian Anderson on playing first ladies

A new 10-part series on Showtime, "The First Lady," explores the private lives of some of the most revered public figures in American politics. CBS News' Lesley Stahl sits down with Michelle Pfeiffer (who plays Betty Ford), Viola Davis (Michelle Obama), and Gillian Anderson (Eleanor Roosevelt) about how they approached the roles of women who used the often-hidden power of their positions to change the course of history.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Bombshell: Why Season 31 Won’t Be On ABC

Talk about a ballroom shocker. ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 31 will not air on ABC after 30 seasons with the network. So, what’s happening with the beloved show?. Big changes are ahead for Dancing With the Stars. The show has been a Monday night staple for years. However, that will no longer be the case going forward. NBA star Iman Shumpert was recently crowned the season 30 champion in November 2021.
TV SHOWS
Footwear News

After Dramatic Oscars Moment, Jada Pinkett Smith Shimmers in Gold Dress & Cape With Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith glimmered in her second outfit of Oscars night at Vanity Fair’s after-party. The actress arrived on the red carpet following the Academy Awards, where she wore an emerald green dress from Jean Paul Gaultier, and then changed into a stunning sparkly gown for the second event. Her fitted gold sequin strapless dress featured a nude cape over her shoulders that tied at her neck and flowed effortlessly on the red carpet. She added earrings to her look as well as a few chunky rings. Pinkett Smith attended the after-party with her husband,...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
Page Six

Will Smith banned profanity and violence in Jada Pinkett Smith marriage

Oscars slapper Will Smith once made a vow with Jada Pinkett Smith to never use profanity or violence in their marriage. In an October 2018 episode of Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, “Red Table Talk,” Smith recalled a moment he was forced to pull aside his now-wife in the 1990s after she told him to “shut the f–k up” at a party in front of 20 guests.
RELATIONSHIPS
TVLine

Geena Davis Exits CBS Legal Pilot In Middle of Production — Which Oscar Winner Is Poised to Replace Her?

Click here to read the full article. Geena Davis‘ potential TV comeback has been thwarted. The Oscar winner — who was set to star opposite Skylar Astin in CBS’ untitled legal drama pilot from writer/EP Scott Prendergast — has abruptly left the project. According to Deadline, Davis’ departure occurred after production on the pilot had already begun. It remains unclear what led to her abrupt exit. Fellow Oscar champ Marcia Gay Harden (late of CBS’ Code Black) is currently in talks to replace Davis in the role, TVLine has confirmed. The prospective series centers on a talented but directionless P.I. (Astin) who begrudgingly...
TV & VIDEOS
purewow.com

Here’s Why ‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Looks So Familiar

Fans may know Sheryl Lee Ralph from her most recent role in the ABC comedy series, Abbott Elementary. She currently plays Barbara Howard, one of the more experienced teachers at the Philadelphia public school ﻿where the show takes place. Though she’s often labeled ﻿as old-fashioned and strict by the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Geena Davis Exits CBS’ Legal Drama Pilot; Marcia Gay Harden Replaces Her – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2 PM: Marcia Gay Harden has closed her deal to star in CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot, replacing Geena Davis. EXCLUSIVE, 11 AM: There is a major casting change on CBS’ untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama Pilot. Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden is in negotiations to play the female lead opposite Skylar Astin. She will replace fellow Oscar winner Geena Davis, who was originally cast in the pilot but is no longer part of the project. I hear the pilot had a table read at the top of last week...
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

A star-studded cast pays homage to dance moments on film by reimagining them through a modern lens. The Houghs, Dancing with the Stars veterans and sibling choreographers, pay homage to classic dance sequences from favorite movies—running the gamut from Singin’ in the Rain to Dirty Dancing to La La Land—in a musical special intended to whet cinephiles’ appetite for next Sunday’s Oscar telecast. Guests for the special include Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, West Side Story Oscar front-runner Ariana DeBose, Footloose’s Kevin Bacon, Chicago director Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Glee’s Amber Riley and more.
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Taraji P. Henson To Star In Adaptation Of Alessandro Camon’s ‘Time Alone’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominated multi-hyphenate Taraji P. Henson is set to star in Time Alone, adapted from Alessandro Camon’s award-winning play, with Camon slated to direct. Being the Ricardo producer Todd Black will produce along with Suzanne Warren. Emanuele Moretti’s Motus Studios will Finance with Oakhurst Entertainment’s Jai Khanna and Marina Grasic. Verve Ventures and Motus will co-represent domestic rights. “I launched TPH Entertainment because I’m deeply invested in finding projects that challenge audiences to think differently and offer new perspectives.” Said Henson. “With Time Alone, Alessandro Camon’s unique outlook on social injustices and a fractured...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ Finale, CMT Music Awards

Paramount+'s 'iCarly' revival and HBO Max's 'Tokyo Vice' also premiere between April 6 and 12. In a week relatively light for premieres, there are a couple of noteworthy debuts from April 6-12, including the returns of A Black Lady Sketch Show to HBO and the grown-up iCarly to Paramount+. Abbott Elementary lets school out for the season on ABC, and the CMT Music Awards level up in terms of reach.
PARAMOUNT, CA
Collider

'Captive Audience' Trailer Reveals a Real-Life American Horror Story

Particularly in the streaming era, the true-crime model has expanded into a thriving avenue for media content. Providing shocking, stranger-than-fiction stories that practically demand you binge through them, it's easy to see why crime can pay for these eager-for-programming services. While Hulu's docuseries Captive Audience will fit comfortably into this expanding, unsettling subgenre of modern entertainment, the show's new trailer also promises an intriguing meta-commentary on the nature of true-crime media, and how the public's relationship to the cameras and the uncovering of horrible real crimes can later inspire terrible truths to follow. Produced by Joe and Anthony Russo and directed by Jessica Dimmock (The Pearl), Captive Audience should have no trouble finding a rabid audience of its own, but it might also make viewers question the very nature of the true-crime business — especially in today's ever-attentive age.
TV SERIES

