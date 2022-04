Over the course of the first season of the Prime Video Original series The Wilds, we learned what happened to the group of eight girls who were flying to Hawaii for a women’s empowerment retreat called Twilight of Eve when their plane crashed. The teens (those who survived, anyway) were stranded on the island and we watched as they recounted their ordeal, post-rescue, slowly piecing together the mysterious circumstances of the crash. In the finale episode, we learned that not only was the crash orchestrated by people running the retreat as a sort of social experiment, but there were also a whole bunch of boys undergoing their own ordeal at the same time.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO