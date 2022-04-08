No Cost Vaccinations and Booster Shots Available Throughout the City
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Multiple locations are available next week for COVID-19 vaccines and first and second-dose booster shots. Vaccinations for children are available at no cost with parental consent at all City-County Public Health District vaccination clinics.
Vaccines
The CDC recommends Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine be given to children ages 5 and older administered as a two-dose series, three weeks apart. Individuals aged 5 through 17 must have verbal or written parental consent to receive a Pfizer vaccination.
First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine are available for anyone over 18.
The Johnson & Johnson ‘one and done’ vaccine is available for anyone over 18.
COVID-19 vaccine third doses are available for the following Pfizer and Moderna vaccine recipients who completed their initial series at least 28 days ago and are:
- Immunocompromised
The CDC recommends immunocompromised people who have received one primary Johnson & Johnson vaccine get an additional Pfizer or Moderna vaccine four weeks after their initial dose.
Things to know:
- To pre-register online, visit www.cctexas.com/vaccineregistration and click on the “Vaccination Registration” link. You must obtain a Quick Response (QR) code during online pre-registration. Once the online pre-registration hits the limit, you will not be able to register until additional vaccines become available.
- Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.
- If you received the Moderna vaccine for your first dose, you should receive the Moderna vaccine for your second dose.
- If you registered for the first dose, you do not need to register again for the second dose.
- Pre-register by calling 361-826-7200, option 2.
Booster Shots
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its clinical recommendations to include the following:
First Dose Booster Shots:
- Pfizer COVID-19 first dose booster shots can be administered to anyone 12 years of age and older at least 5 months after receiving an mRNA 2-dose primary series: can be administered after 3 months if immunocompromised.
- Moderna COVID-19 first dose booster shots can be administered to anyone 18 years of age and older at least 5 months after receiving an mRNA 2-dose primary series; can be administered after 3 months if immunocompromised.
- Individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for their primary series can receive any COVID-19 first dose booster shot after two months.
Second Dose Booster Shots
- Second dose booster shots of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may be administered to individuals 50 years of age and older at least four months after receiving a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.
- Second dose booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may be administered to immunocompromised individuals 12 years of age and older at least four months after receiving a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.
- Second dose booster shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may be administered to immunocompromised individuals 18 years of age and older at least four months after receiving a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.
- Adults who received a primary vaccine and one booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may receive a second booster dose using the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Visit www.cctexas.com/coronavirus and www.nuecesknows.com for more information. You can also find updates on city social media channels Facebook @citygov and Twitter @cityofcc.
