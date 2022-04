This team of engineers, chemists, and biologists at Michigan Tech is turning plastic waste into an edible protein powder. The team’s leader, assistant professor of biological studies, Stephen Techtmann, noted two significant problems in the world right now. The world’s population continues to grow while hunger also rises. According to a UN report, almost 690 million people in the world population are hungry. Due to growing poverty and climate change, this number is expected to increase by nearly 10 million in the next year if nothing changes. This goes entirely against the UN’s goal to reach zero hunger by 2030.

