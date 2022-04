Businesses are preparing for what is expected to be an even busier summer than last year, and they are looking for new ways to bring in seasonal workers. While the seasonal nature of Northern Michigan’s tourism industry is beginning to level out, with more interest in fall and winter activities, a significant portion of the region’s annual commerce still takes place during the summer. That means summer workers are an important part of the regional economy. Due to the temporary nature of the positions, most of the jobs go to high school and college students.

CHARLEVOIX, MI ・ 15 DAYS AGO