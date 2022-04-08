ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Washington Master Chorale interfaith concert set April 24

Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGroome Church will present the Washington Master Chorale Chamber Singers for an interfaith concert to benefit Family Promise of Southern Delaware at 7 p.m., Sunday, April 24, at 601 Savannah Road, Lewes. The concert will celebrate music of faith from the Christian and Jewish liturgies. It will also include...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Concert series showing diversity begins in April

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra plans to have an April Diversity Series that starts on April 7. The April 7 concert will be performed at 7 p.m. and in the historic New Harmony at the Atheneum. The Eykamp String Quartet will perform works from Ukrainian composter Boris Lyatoshinsky, Egyptian Nubian composer Hamza […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WJTV 12

Gospel concert fundraiser set for March 27

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson area volunteers will host an inaugural gospel concert fundraiser on Sunday, March 27 that will benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society. The concert will begin at 3 p.m. at Grace Inspirations Church on Grand Avenue. The event will feature Jerry Smith and the Children of Israel with special guest […]
JACKSON, MS
Star News Group

Point Beach Cares: Concert for Ukraine set for April 10

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Tickets are now available for Point Beach Cares: Concert for Ukraine, set for Sunday, April 10, at Jenks Club at Jenkinson’s Pavillion, 300 Ocean Ave.  The concert, from 5 to 9 p.m. is to support humanitarian aid to Ukraine, all proceeds will be going to organizations helping provide food, shelter, and medical care to Ukrainian refugees.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast set for April 8

The 38th annual Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast is scheduled for April 8 from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. This year's theme is "Welcoming the Stranger." While the event aims at promoting unity and understanding among all faiths, the breakfast will also focus on highlighting efforts made in the community to welcome immigrants and refugees.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Delaware Society
State
Delaware State
Lewes, DE
Society
State
Washington State
City
Lewes, DE
The Oak Ridger

Community Band Showcase Concert April 3

The Oak Ridge Community Band announces its Showcase Concert that will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 3, in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church, 1101 Oak Ridge Turnpike. This concert has traditionally been very popular with the public because it “showcases” band members and area musicians in...
OAK RIDGE, TN
pilot.com

Moore County Choral Society Readies for Spring Concert

Moore County Choral Society recently held a four hour choral retreat in preparation for their upcoming spring concert “From Dusk to Dawn,” which will be at The Village Chapel, in Pinehurst, on Sunday, April 24, at 4 p.m. Not only was music the major part of our day,...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Handel
2 On Your Side

BPO holding Ukraine benefit concert in April

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many people and businesses in Western New York have stepped up to support the people affected by the crisis in Ukraine. Now the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) is joining the effort by holding a benefit concert. BPO is presenting "Slava Ukraini: A Benefit Concert for Ukraine"...
BUFFALO, NY
Cape Gazette

Joseph Emil Brunetto, great handyman

Joseph Emil Brunetto, 56, of Millsboro, formerly of Bergen County, N.J., passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, with his family by his side. Joe was born May 11, 1965, in Yonkers, N.Y., to the late Robert Sr. and Patricia Kusala Brunetto. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by a nephew, Kurtis.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Learn about iPhone photography April 28 at Frankford alpaca farm

Deny Howeth of Deny Howeth Photography will teach a class in best practices and techniques of iPhone photography from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 28, at Four Acres Living Alpaca Farm in Frankford. The fun, informative class ends with a golden-hour photo session on the farm. Topics include light...
FRANKFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Community Briefs 4/7/22

Beebe Medical Center Auxiliary is seeking volunteers to help work in its Lewes and Rehoboth gift shops, as well as cashiers and back room support at Beebe’s Treasure Chest Thrift Shop in the Midway Shopping Center on Coastal Highway. Having served for over 86 years, the auxiliary is the oldest fundraising arm of the hospital. All proceeds from the gift shops and thrift shop go to support lifesaving equipment and programs for Beebe Healthcare. Many members volunteer at both entities, giving back to the hospital and community. Those interested may contact Wendell Alfred, Beebe Medical Center Auxiliary president, at 302-249-7410 or cwa558@verizon.net.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choral#Faith#Homelessness#Washington Master Chorale#Groome Church#Christian#Jewish#Rabbi#Seaside Jewish Community
Cape Gazette

Lewes DAR chapter to hold open house, bake sale April 16

The Col. David Hall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will host a Tulip Festival Open House with a bake sale and basket drawing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 16, at the Thomas Maull House, 536 Pilottown Road, Lewes. The last house tour will begin at 1:30 p.m., with DAR members dressed in period costumes conducting visitors through the house.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 4/8/22

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings will address the 14th RD Delaware Democratic Party Committee Wednesday, April 13. The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. with a dutch treat dinner at Iron Hill Brewery on Route 1 north of Rehoboth Beach, and the hybrid Zoom/in-person portion will begin at 6 p.m. Committee business will be discussed following Jennings’ presentation. All registered Democrats are invited, and there is no charge to participate.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Beverley Feild Clement, woman of faith

Beverley Feild Clement passed away suddenly Friday, April 1, 2022, at home in Millsboro. Beverley is predeceased by her beloved husband, Ralph; and her parents, Anna Margaret (Moomaw) and Robert Beverley Feild. She graduated from Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, Va. with a bachelor's degree in education. Beverley taught public...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Broadwalk on the Boardwalk, Spring Home Expo in Rehoboth Beach This Weekend

It's going to be a busy weekend in Rehoboth Beach and surrounding communities as a number of great springtime events are on the calendar over the next few days. Our top four events of the weekend are taking place in either the "Nation's Summer Capital" or in neighboring Lewes and are a sure sign that it's springtime at the Delaware and Maryland beaches.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Homeless
Cape Gazette

Dennis Edward Crowley, loved by many

Dennis Edward Crowley, 72, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, April 3, 2022. He was born Feb. 10, 1950, in Wilmington, son of the late Joseph and Bernice (Kern) Crowley. Dennis grew up in Claymont attending Mount Pleasant High School. An excellent student, Dennis became the first...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

OPEN HOUSE Saturday 4/9, 11AM to 2PM at Retreat at Love Creek!

Being offered, a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 and one-half bath, Schell Brothers Mulberry detached home that offers an open floorplan, 9-foot ceilings, vaulted ceiling in great room, granite counters, hardwood/ceramic tile floors, and a large first floor master bedroom suite with a large walk-in-closet, front porch, and spacious views from the backyard that is open to a large common area of the community. The Retreat at Love Creek is a conveniently located community with amenities such as, sidewalks, community center featuring a large main function room, meeting room, kitchen, activity tables, tennis court, multi-use court for tennis, pickleball, or basketball, tot lot, large swimming pool, patio area, a kayaking pier with dock access to Love Creek, and just minutes to shopping, restaurants, and the beaches in Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Call for an appointment today!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Gerald W. Gagnon, loved to fish

Gerald W. “Jerry” Gagnon, 86, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. Jerry was born in Wilmington, to the late Walter H. and Dorothy M. (Campbell) Gagnon. The Gagnon family lived on North Jackson Street in Wilmington, not far from the parish church, St. Paul’s. All the Gagnon children were baptized and attended school at St. Paul’s, as well as many of their cousins. Jerry had very fond memories of the years he spent growing up in the 1940’s and 1950’s. He recounted very happy memories of playing with his siblings and cousins on Jackson Street.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lester Thomas Kelley, proud Navy veteran

Lester "Dutch" Thomas Kelley, 95, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, March 30, 2022. He was born Feb. 14, 1927, in Harmony, Md., son of the late Francis E. "Frank” and Jenny (Marshall) Kelley. Mr. Kelley was a proud veteran, having honorably served in the U.S....
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy