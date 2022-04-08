Washington Master Chorale interfaith concert set April 24

Beebe Medical Center Auxiliary is seeking volunteers to help work in its Lewes and Rehoboth gift shops, as well as cashiers and back room support at Beebe’s Treasure Chest Thrift Shop in the Midway Shopping Center on Coastal Highway. Having served for over 86 years, the auxiliary is the oldest fundraising arm of the hospital. All proceeds from the gift shops and thrift shop go to support lifesaving equipment and programs for Beebe Healthcare. Many members volunteer at both entities, giving back to the hospital and community. Those interested may contact Wendell Alfred, Beebe Medical Center Auxiliary president, at 302-249-7410 or cwa558@verizon.net.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 5 DAYS AGO