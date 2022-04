Southern California has a brand-new airline, Willa Air. But Willa is no average passenger airline. It is exclusively for influencers and will be flying 12 people to the Coachella Valley on April 15 for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Willa began as a payment platform to help influencers be paid faster for their partnerships with brands.

COACHELLA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO