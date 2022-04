NATICK – I am writing on behalf of Henry Haugland who is running for re-election to the Natick Public School Committee. Henry has been a friend since he, Joel Bradford and I started the RoboNatick program at Natick High School in 2006. His two sons were part of my courses when I was teaching at Natick High School. Henry is a person of his word and has the students in Natick in his heart.

NATICK, MA ・ 28 DAYS AGO