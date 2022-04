Last week's grain market action was another one for the record books! Gordy Kralovetz with Chiodo Commodities summed it up pretty well. "It was predictable and at the sametime it was like WOW did you see that." Wheat was locked limit up for a number of days, even with expanded limits. The greed factor had many traders trying to get in on the action fearing they were missing a great opportunity. Then when they finally got in or long wheat, when the last buyer was in there was no one left to buy and we locked limit lower for a number of days!

INDUSTRY ・ 28 DAYS AGO