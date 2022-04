Two years after finishing her beloved “Ember in the Ashes” series, young adult author Sabaa Tahir is back with a novel near to her heart. Based on Tahir’s own childhood growing up in a motel in the Mojave Desert, “All My Rage” follows two Pakistani American teens, Noor and Salahudin, as they fight to escape from their small town. “All My Rage” debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list and is already in development for television, with Tahir cowriting the script. Fresh off a whirlwind book-release week, Tahir sat down with The Seattle Times to talk about her inspiration, writing process and adjustment to a new genre after a decade writing fantasy literature.

