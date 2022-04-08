Goodnight Journal provides a platform for people to write out their thoughts and feelings, connecting people and sharing life stories with others publicly, anonymously and securely. Journaling is therapeutic and a very pure way of expressing feelings and thoughts, just like having a best friend who is always ready to listen, without judgment. Sharing these thoughts and feelings with like-minded people can help people understand their inner selves. Goodnight Journal is a journaling app and community that connects journal writers, creating a sense of community and bringing people closer. Goodnight Journal is a popular online journal community that many people have turned to due to its community and secure platform. People can keep a personal journal on the app, securely writing their private online journals.

