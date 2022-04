As Gov. Ned Lamont toured New London’s State Pier Tuesday he praised the “transformative” potential of the future hub for offshore wind development — shortly before the announcement of an additional price hike for the project, which has long struggled with delays and rising costs. “This is going to be one of the most major ports in the country, just like New London was 100 years ago,” Lamont ...

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO