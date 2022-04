NEW YORK -- Hundreds of first responders were called to a five-alarm fire in Queens on Thursday. It starting around 6 a.m. inside a commercial building along Main Street in Downtown Flushing.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, there is very little left of what were dozens of small shops inside the building.The sidewalk along Main Street was littered with water-soaked soot and debris. Despite the large-scale destruction, the worst was avoided."We have no reports of injuries, no reports of missing civilians at this time. But we expect this to be an extended operation," said FDNY Acting Chief Richard Blatus.The FDNY said...

QUEENS, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO