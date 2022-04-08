ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Idris Elba on new Sonic film, music and those James Bond rumors

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article▶ Watch Video: Actor and musician Idris Elba on playing Knuckles in “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”. Idris Elba has played some world-renowned characters. But there is one role that fans have been asking Elba to take on for years — the role of the infamous spy James...

sandhillsexpress.com

ComicBook

New Sonic the Hedgehog 2 TV Spot Shows Sonic vs. Knuckles

With exactly two weeks to go before Sonic the Hedgehog 2 heads to theaters, Paramount released another TV spot for the new movie this week that once again shows Sonic and Knuckles squaring off against each other. This time, we're back to the snowy scene we've seen a couple of times before in past teasers with an extended look at that scene offered now in around 30 seconds of footage.
VIDEO GAMES
Mens Journal

Sam Heughan Talks Season 6 of ‘Outlander’ and Those James Bond Rumors

Sam Heughan is a man of the world, even if his roots are firmly planted in his birth country of Scotland. Starting in his teens, the actor was touring all over the UK, and later the globe, with theater productions. The experience set a passion for traveling to new places and trying new things. Starting his career in London before moving to LA, that life-changing leading role came in the form of Jamie Fraser in the fantastical time-hopping series Outlander, which brought him back home.
TV & VIDEOS
Mic

Damson Idris on the hardest scene he's had to film for Snowfall

Across the five seasons of the acclaimed FX show Snowfall that has made Damson Idris a breakout star, the actor has a specific scene that he can identify as the most difficult one he’s had to do. In an interview with Men’s Health, Idris referred to a Season 2 scene in which his character, Franklin Saint, speaks to his parents from jail.
MOVIES
Talking With Tami

New Movie: Sonic The Hedgehog 2

The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. I can’t wait to check this out at an advance screening soon but until then, see a few photos and the trailer, don’t forget to take the kiddos! Check back to see what my grandson and I thought about it!
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Moonshiners' Stars Cause of Death Confirmed

Moonshiners alum Lance Waldroup's passing one year ago came in shocking fashion and hit fans in the feels. According to TMZ, the confirmed cause of death for the young reality star isn't surprising given his connections to his long history of health issues. Waldroup's death is officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy in the end.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TechSpot

Paramount drops final trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film

Why it matters: Paramount Pictures has shared the final trailer for its upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie. The studio also crushed the movie's promotional poster, which is a throwback to the box art from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 for the Sega Genesis. Mild spoilers ahead if you haven’t seen...
MOVIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s sister says Amber Heard called him ‘old and fat’ and his family was ‘devastated’ with the marriage

Johnny Depp’s sister says Amber Heard called him “old and fat” and that the actor’s family was “devastated” at his marriage to her.Christi Dembrowski made the claims as she took the stand as the first witness in the multi-million dollar defamation trial in Virginia, in which Depp claims that a 2018 article on domestic violence she wrote for The Washington Post implied he was an abuser.She told the court that while she had seen Heard “be nice” to her brother, she had also seen her “be not nice” and gave details of one such confrontation.“This one really stayed with...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Morbius sets unwanted record at the box office

Morbius has become the new owner of an unwanted box office record. Introducing Jared Leto's living vampire to Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Morbius was panned by critics upon its release, putting thoughts of a sequel or any future character expansion into doubt. To compound the situation, Forbes reports that Morbius earned...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
Sand Hills Express

Kourtney Kardashian reveals her Vegas wedding wasn’t quite legal

Fans of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker will have to wait a little longer to call the pair a married couple. After multiple outlets reported that the couple got married in Las Vegas over the weekend, Kardashian said Wednesday that the ceremony wasn’t legally binding. After the Grammy Awards...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sand Hills Express

Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd replace Ye as Coachella headliners

Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd will officially replace Kanye West as headliners at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Major outlets, including Entertainment Tonight, reported last week that West would no longer be performing. When the Coachella lineup was announced, West, who legally changed his name to...
MUSIC
Sand Hills Express

Rachel Deloache Williams on believing con artist Anna Sorokin

It was Anna Sorokin’s lavish ways that first drew Rachel Deloache Williams in. At the time when the two met through mutual friends, Sorokin presented herself as a young German heiress named Anna Delvey, who wanted to start an exclusive art foundation in New York. “She lived full time...
CELEBRITIES
Sand Hills Express

Barbra Streisand, Beanie Feldstein, and the original “Funny Girl,” Fanny Brice

▶ Watch Video: Beanie Feldstein on playing Fanny Brice, the original “Funny Girl”. This is a story of three women: Barbra Streisand, whose performance in “Funny Girl” on Broadway marked the arrival of an exciting and unlikely leading lady, and whose Oscar-winning turn in the 1968 movie shot her into the stratosphere; Beanie Feldstein, the actress and comedienne who, 58 years after Streisand opened in the show, is starring in Broadway’s very first revival of “Funny Girl”; and the original Funny Girl herself: Fanny Brice, the barrier-breaking star whose life was the inspiration for the musical.
CELEBRITIES

