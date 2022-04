GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For two days this summer, teachers and administrators can once again immerse themselves in research-based, classroom tested, and inquiry-oriented content to help grow classroom expectations, standards and educators. After taking of 2020 and 2021, Van Andel Institute is bringing back Science on the Grand, a two-day STEAM conference. From July 11th-12th those attending will have the chance to discover new strategies for the classroom, find the knowledge and tools for each grade level to support STEAM content, connect with other educators interested in sharing their experiences, find sessions that appeal to personal growth and curiosity and walk away with tools to pass on to students.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 28 DAYS AGO