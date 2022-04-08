ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Colonial High on lockdown due to anonymous tip about weapon on campus

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
Colonial High School Lockdown Colonial High School Lockdown

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Colonial High School was placed on lockdown on Friday after school officials said they received an anonymous tip about someone with a gun on campus.

Officials with Orange County schools said a tip was made through the Fortify Florida app, and law enforcement was immediately notified.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown and deputies began a search of the school.

During the search deputies were able to identify the student but no weapon was found.

The lockdown was lifted just before 2 p.m.

click orlando

Missing 12-year-old girl found, Daytona Beach police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – UPDATE: Daytona Beach police said around 12:30 p.m. that Nevaeh Conrey had been located. ORIGINAL: Daytona Beach police said on Sunday officers had begun searching for a missing 12-year-old girl, according to the department’s social media. Nevaeh Conrey was last seen Saturday at an...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
