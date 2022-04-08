Colonial High on lockdown due to anonymous tip about weapon on campus

Colonial High School Lockdown Colonial High School Lockdown

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Colonial High School was placed on lockdown on Friday after school officials said they received an anonymous tip about someone with a gun on campus.

Officials with Orange County schools said a tip was made through the Fortify Florida app, and law enforcement was immediately notified.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown and deputies began a search of the school.

During the search deputies were able to identify the student but no weapon was found.

The lockdown was lifted just before 2 p.m.

