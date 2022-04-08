Colonial High on lockdown due to anonymous tip about weapon on campus
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Colonial High School was placed on lockdown on Friday after school officials said they received an anonymous tip about someone with a gun on campus.
Officials with Orange County schools said a tip was made through the Fortify Florida app, and law enforcement was immediately notified.
The school was immediately placed on lockdown and deputies began a search of the school.
During the search deputies were able to identify the student but no weapon was found.
The lockdown was lifted just before 2 p.m.
