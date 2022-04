BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies posted a 3-0 victory over the ULM Warhawks on Saturday evening at Ellis Field to wrap up the spring schedule. The Maroon & White completed their strong defensive effort this spring, outscoring opponents 22-1 in 480 minutes of action. In their final four matches, the Aggies topped Lamar, Baylor, Texas State and ULM by a count of 10-1.

