Jim Ramsey dead: WGN weatherman passes away at 69 as channel mourns loss of ‘trusted’ star

A "TRUSTED" local weatherman has died at age 69.

Jim Ramsey worked for WGN Weather Department on weekend evenings before he retired back in 2017.

WGN meteorologist Jim Ramsey has passed away Credit: WGN

Ramsey served as WGN's weekend meteorologist for 30 years Credit: WGN

The channel made the announcement of the star's loss and remembered his 42 years in broadcasting.

Ramsey was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and began his career back in 1975.

His career saw him work in North Carolina, Colorado and Virginia.

He then went on to land in Chicago and joined WGN in 1987, doing some news reporting in addition to weather forecasting.

Ramsey long served as the new outlets weekend weather forecaster and the primary backup for fellow meteorologist Tom Skilling.

"Jim had a terrific sense of humor, he was always up for a good

@WGNMorningNews bit, and was willing to mock himself, like in this late 00's 'Rappin Ramsey' bit," WGN tweeted along with a picture of the 69-year-old.

It is unclear how the star died; however, the outlet said they would reveal more in an evening news segment.

The news of Ramsey's sudden death rocked viewers on social media as they mourned the beloved meteorologist.

"Sending my condolences to the WGN family as well as Jim Ramsay's family and friends. Grew up watching him. RIP" wrote one viewer.

"Oh no! He had the BEST voice," another person mourned.

A third fan simply tweeted: "Sad Day.😢😢😢🙏🙏🙏."

