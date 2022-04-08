Why was The Real cancelled?

THE Real is coming to an end after eight seasons according to Warner Bros. Unscripted Television/Telepictures.

Hosts Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Bailon are amongst those losing their long-time gig.

Why was The Real canceled?

On April 8, 2022, Deadline reported that The Real has been canceled by the network after eight seasons.

The current season on air will be the show's final one after the network decided not to renew it once more.

The outlet also reported that the show's cancellation is not believed to be related to the network's new show The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The daytime talk show is Warners/Telepictures’ third longest-running daytime syndicated panel talk show, Deadline reports.

What is The Real talk show about?

The Real is a daytime talk show aired on Fox Television Stations and the cable network, Bounce.

It is a daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy-nominated talk show.

The Real is in its eighth season with hosts: Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, and Jeannie Mai Jenkins.

"The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts... reflect the viewing audience and unapologetically say what women are actually thinking. The show prides itself on strong powerful women using their platform to discuss timely and topical issues," as described on the show's official website.

"Their frankness and honesty combined with their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships."

Who's on the show?

The hosts of the show include Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Loni Love, Adrienne Houghton, and Garcelle Beauvais.

Beauvais replaced Tamera Mowry in 2020.

After spending seven years on the show, Tamera made an emotional announcement on Instagram about her departure.

She wrote: "For seven years, my home and my heart has been at The Real. The friendships that I've made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I've had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better.

"I'm so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy. However, all good things must come to an end, and it's with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real."

How can I watch The Real?

The Real airs on weekdays: 5am EST and 2am PST.

You can input your zip code into their search engine to find out where the show airs in your area.

