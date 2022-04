City of Rosenberg residents and the thrifty in search of deals can take part in the first-ever citywide garage sale on Saturday, April 30, per a news release. Residents looking to sell items are asked to visit www.rosenbergtx.gov by Wednesday, April 27 to submit their address and a description of what kind of goods they will offer. Participation is free, and the event does not go toward the two garage sales residents are allowed each year by city ordinance.

ROSENBERG, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO